Neil explains how they got on: “This is a great event, inclusive to everyone, as you only need to do one lap to get a race result, t-shirt and medal. We had entered last year and did 15 laps so were determined to go one better this year. I managed to complete 10 laps this year to earn my 100k bronze pin badge and our cumulative 16 laps ensured we finished in 11th place out of 52 pairs. A wonderful event – it’s our favourite race on the calendar by far and we are already looking forward to next year”.