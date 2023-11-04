The weather was the biggest challenge for competitors at the annual Tenby 10k race with the wind and rain lashing the seaside town and the 840 runners.
Zoe Kennerley led the Aberystwyth Athletics Club contigent home in a time of 48.13 with Bethan Jones, 57.21 and Linda Passman 58.27, joining her in posting sub 60 minute times.
Heather Webster finished in 1.00.52, Billie Atkins, 1.01.43, Catrin Roberts, 1.05.17, and Catrin Hopkins crossed the line in 1.13.18.
Joanne Walker completed the course in 1.14.03, with Irene Griffiths not far behind in 1.14.54 and Rachel Richards finishing in 1.30.48.
There was added success for Aber as the ladies teams came in 5th and 6th positions respectively.
According to Zoe Kennerley it’s a great location but less rain would be ideal: “When you think of Tenby you think of golden sands and deep blue sea but this one Sunday at the end of October proved to be the complete opposite with heavy rain compounded by sea gales making the running a bit of a challenge.
“That did not dampen the Aber team’s spirits though and it was great to see so many of the blue army supporting another great race in west Wales.”