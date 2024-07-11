A SIMPLE run on two legs is just not enough for some Aberystwyth Athletic Club members and they want the additional challenge of swimming and cycling as well.
The UK Ultimate Triathlon took place in Ellesmere, Shropshire on Sunday, 30 June with Elaine Rowlands taking part in the half distance.
This race consisted of a two lap swim around the Mere, a 56 mile bike ride and a half marathon to compete the ordeal. Elaine not only completed the course in a time of 7.02.31 but also came third in her category and was naturally delighted.
She said: “A mass start in the water made it difficult to find space and to get going but after about 500m the space opened up and everyone seemed to settle into a good pace. The bike ride followed and took the riders out of Ellesmere through the surrounding Shropshire and Welsh countryside, crossing over the border and back again.
“Once back off the bike, the half marathon run was set in the grounds of race HQ at Cremorne Gardens, Ellesmere. The way the route was designed meant that competitors had good support throughout, from spectators and fellow competitors.
“A very well organised event set in lovely gardens surrounding the lake.”
Having entered his first triathlon earlier in the year, Damian Sidnell has obviously got the bug and took on the Llanrwst Sprint Triathlon recently. This event consists of a 400m pool swim, a scenic 24km bike leg through the Conwy Valley and a 5km run into the Gwydir Forest. Damian manged to complete the course in 1.34.29 and secured 2nd place in his age category.
He said: “This was a great event in one of the most beautiful areas of Wales. While it is first and foremost a race I did try and take advantage of and appreciate the wonderful scenery, especially during the bike ride. I have been trying to improve my swimming in recent months and it paid off here so it’s onwards and upwards from now on.”
Back to Ceredigion and the third and final race in the Summer Red Kite Challenge was held in Lampeter – the Longwood race.
50 runners took on the five-mile course on a lovely Wednesday evening with Sarn Helen’s Dylan Lewis and Aber AC’s Owain Schiavone rekindling their recent racing rivalry at the Felinfach 6 mile the previous week.
“Dylan again came out on top with Owain in second place and leading the Aber team home in a time of 31.33.
“Not far behind him in 3rd place in 32.16 was James Cowan in his first outing in an Aber vest.
“Ian Evans won his age category in 36.03 with Stephen Thomas finishing in 38.42. Paul Rose finished in 46.12 with Michael Harris in 48.21 and Jennie Thomas completing the course in 56.51.
Michael Harris enjoyed the outing: “The summer series is a great series of races that again takes advantage of the varying terrain we have on our doorstep here in Ceredigion.
“Having run the Hafod race earlier in the year it was good to come to Lampeter for this final race in the series. The course was tough once more but thankfully it was a dry evening which makes everything that little bit easier.”
Congratulations also to Dylan Lewis and Dee Jolly from Sarn Helen running club for winning the overall Summer Series 2024 titles.
If you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.