Aberystwyth athletes were competing with the best recently as the Welsh Masters Athletic Championships were held in Yate Bristol in conjunction with an England Athletics Track Meet.
Three Aberystwyth Athletic Club members competed and all came away with significant successes. On a very windy day with heavy rain showers, Edd Land ran in a 1,500m race and secured silver in a time of 4.34.38. He went one better in the 3,000m securing gold in a time of 10.00.38 which gave him first in his age category and first overall.
Paul Williams competed in similar distances and he also secured silver in the 1,500m in a time of 5.12.62 and gold in the 3,000m in 11.30.78.
He was also first in his age category across Wales in the 3,000m race.
Tracey Breedon competed in the 3,000m and came away with gold in 11.55.34 and won her age category across Wales and was second overall.
According to Edd Land this was a great day for Aber in a tough field: “This was a high standard race meeting and we were pitting ourselves against athletes of great calibre. It is important for Aberystwyth Athletic Club to be seen at such events but to come away with so many successes shows that we can be very competitive at this level.”
Back to Ceredigion and Cardigan Running Club staged the second of three races in the Poppit Sands 5km series. The popular Poppit Sands 5km is a multi terrain course that starts and finishes at Crwst Poppit Cafe. The route includes two loops that start on the road for half a mile, then runners hit the sand.Aber AC had three representatives with Shelley Childs leading the Aber contingent home in 18.38. Dave Humphreys completed the course in a time of 25.51, beating his previous week’s time, and Theresa Sharland finished in 29.13.
According to Theresa, after a day of horrible rain, the sun came out for this great little race: “It was lashing it down all day and I was not looking forward to running 5km in such terrible weather. But as the start time approached the weather decided to improve and the beautiful Poppit Sands location was bathed in sunshine.
“Because of the different terrain it can be quite tough on the legs but it is a lovely event and I hope to be back for the final race at the end of August.”
Sun, sea, and sand provided the backdrop to the ABP Barry Island 10K – which brings a summertime festival of running to the popular seaside resort. A firm favourite with runners, it is renowned for its varied and scenic route, unbeatable crowd support and feel-good atmosphere.
Three Aber AC runners again made the long journey southwards to Gavin and Stacey territory with Paul Williams securing first position in his age category in a great time of 39.13. Lina Land finished in a time of 58.25 with Julie Williams completing the course in 1.13.04.
A great day out at the seaside for Paul Williams: “The challenge when running in such a recognisable place is to focus on your running and not sightsee too much but that is easier said than done.
“This is a wonderful race that attracts a large field of runners – this year over 2,300 took part so to have finished in the top 60, I was very happy with it as well as an age category win.”