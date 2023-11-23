This was Betws’ 10th anniversary and it was great to be part of it according to Rachel Richards: “There were new routes this year but they still took runners on both distances up a long ascent to see the fantastic views of Llyn Elsi, except this time we did not have to contend with stiles on the way up – a great relief! But as ever the pain of going up is matched with the joy of the long descent to the finish – and it was good to see Aber AC featuring in all the races.”