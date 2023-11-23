It was a trip to north Wales for Aberystwyth Athletic Club runners this week as the annual Betws y Coed trail races were held. Trail Betws starts in the centre of Betws-y-Coed and this year saw runners take on a 10k and a 15k route as well as the 10k Bergen Challenge which saw a small number of runners covering the 10k course carrying a 15kg backpack!
Ceris Williams led the Aber contingent home in the 10k race finishing in a time of 54.05 and securing 4th in her age group. Dave Humphreys completed the course in 1.01.15 with Jade Gaitely hot on his heels in 1.01.57. Hannah Dee finished in 1.05.51 with Rachel Richards crossing the finish line in 1.49.08.
The 10k Bergen race entails runners traversing the already challenging course with the added burden of a 15kg backpack and Richard Anthony came in 1st overall in a time of 52.45 with Karen Kemish finishing in 1.18.54 and winning her age category.
The 15k race saw Lynwen Huxtable securing 2nd spot in her age category in a time of 1.19.56. Cara Nisbet completed the course in a time of 1.44.04 with Michelle Totterdell crossing the line in 1.44.05.
This was Betws’ 10th anniversary and it was great to be part of it according to Rachel Richards: “There were new routes this year but they still took runners on both distances up a long ascent to see the fantastic views of Llyn Elsi, except this time we did not have to contend with stiles on the way up – a great relief! But as ever the pain of going up is matched with the joy of the long descent to the finish – and it was good to see Aber AC featuring in all the races.”
From the Welsh countryside to the vineyards of Italy as Aber runners like to seek out races that are, to say the least, slightly different. The Valtellina Wine Trailis a race that combines sport and food and wine, with three routes through the vineyards and the ancient villages of Valtellina.
Karen Kemish was kind enough to represent Aber AC in this 27 mile race that incorporated 5,834 feet of elevation and she completed it in a time of 6.07.23 securing 2nd place prize in her age category. But did she enjoy it?
“This race was awesome in every way! We ran through Italian vineyards and wineries and the scenery was breathtaking throughout. I was so surprised and delighted to get 2nd in my category and a prize. And surprise, surprise the Italians know how to throw a post-race party!”
Ten half marathons in 2023 was the target Lina Land set for herself in January and with the completion of the Conwy half marathon recently that target was met in one of the wettest races of the year as she finished in a time of 2.33.38,
“This was unbdoubtedly the wettest I have been in a race - my socks were wet before I even started and I kept a poncho on for almost ten miles.
“The majestic Great Orme that usually offers fantastic views this year gave us rain and wind that stung my face.
“But as we got to about 11 miles the sun came out, welcoming us into the finish. It did not quite make me forget the previous ten miles – but it helped.”