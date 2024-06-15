ALONG with being the smallest town in Britain, Llanwrtyd Wells in Powys is famous for its quirky sporting events. They include the annual bog snorkelling championship, and the world famous Man v Horse trail running race.
As the name suggests, the race sees 800 runners take on 60 horses and their riders over a long distanced challenging mixed terrain route. The route is often altered, and this year it was announced that it would be one of the most gruelling in the race’s rich 44 year history with a distance of 24 miles including around 4,500ft of elevation.
Five brave Aberystwyth Athletic Club members lined up outside the Neuadd Arms hotel in Llanwrtyd for the race this year, and were joined by runners from all over the world keen to experience this unique challenge.
The last two years have seen humans take the victory, but the horses regained the advantage in 2024 with Merlon, ridden by Georgina Silk taking the win in 2:37:41.
Leadng the Aberystwyth contingent home was Owain Schiavone, completing the race in 3:02:22 to secure a great fifth place finish amongst the humans, and second place in the M40 category. Dave Powell had also had a fantastic run finishing in 102nd position overall in 3:52:38 which was enough for him to take the top step on the M60 category podium.
The three ladies representing Aberystwyth all ran together and finished in 5:15:36 with Ceris Williams in 513th overall and 21st in her F50 category, Kirsten Hughes 514th and 25th in the F40 category, and Karen Kemish 515th and 11th in her F60 category.
For Kirsten Hughes, this was her first Man vs Horse experience: “This is a real bucket list race, a truly unique event which I really wanted to take part in but if I’m honest did no really appreciate how tough it would be.
“I was so grateful for the support from Karen and Ceris and was delighted to see the finish line. Considering its fame it’s managed to hold on to its community feel - it’s not for the faint hearted, but it’s one everyone should do if they can. I’m already thinking I’ll enter again next year. It was brutal but I loved it!”
Four Aber AC runners decided to take part in a slightly less challenging run in Swansea as the annual half marathon was held in the city. A flat and fast course and great sea views, runners usually suffer from the heat due to no shade or strong winds coming in from the ocean.
Neither of those posed problems this year and over 3,800 runners enjoyed the day.
Among them were Aber AC’s Paul Jones who secured a fantastic time of 1.25.59, not too far ahead of Jason Martin in a PB time of 1.28.24 and Lina Land who secured a sub two hour time of 1.54.42.
They were joined by half marathon first timers Rhian Rees who finished in 2.23.06 and Siân Owen who completed the course in 2.23.37 and she was delighted.
She said: “We had both been training together and with the club, building up for this half marathon and there were quite a few nerves beforehand.
“This is quite a good course for novices as it’s relatively flat and some lovely views to take your mind off the running – I’m really happy to have completed my first marathon, especially as I was eight weeks into recovery from surgery. It’s definitely not our last!”