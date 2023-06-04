Summer races are naturally attracting competitors in this recent spell of favourable weather and Aberystwyth Athletic Club runners took top honours at a few held recently.
The second run in Rhayader Running Club’s 5k series was held at the stunning Elan Valley and on a balmy evening, close to 50 runners from local running clubs braved the evening heat and midges.
Five Aber AC runners took part with Gethin Holland coming home in first place in a time of 17.50. Not too far behind in 5th pace and winning his age category in a time of 19.18 was Paul Williams with Mel Hopkins shaving 14 seconds off his previous Elan Valley race time finishing in 22.44. Deian Creunant crossed the line in 24.27 with Dave Humphreys finishing in 24.58.
Gethin was very happy with his win: “It was great to be back racing and this was my first competitive 5k in three years. Although I’m not at my fittest at the moment it was a good test for me and it’s important to support local races as they keep running clubs afloat.
“I would recommend the Elan Valley 5k to any runner of any ability as it’s a flat and fast course. Thanks to Rhayader Running Club for the organisation.”
Moving to the south of Ceredigion and the Glynarthen 5k and 10k races were held over the bank holiday weekend and there was further success for Aberystwyth. It was an Aber AC double in the 5k with Edd Land coming in first in a time of 21.35 with Paul Jones in second place in 23.01. In the 10k race Shelley Childs came in second overall in a time of 44.26 with Lina Land winning her age category in 1.03.27.
Edd Land’s victory is all the more remarkable considering it wasn’t just him running.
He said: “I thought I would give myself an additional challenge and I ran pushing the double buggy with my children in them.
“They usually sleep when I push them around but I think I may have been throwing the buggy around too much this time going for the win and it made for a lightly more uncomfortable ride. A great event organised by Cardigan Running Club and delighted with the win and the wider Aber AC success.”
Not quite as local, intrepid adventurer Balazs Pinter returned home to Hungary and took part in the Ultra Trail Hungary 2023 race. The 111km long race starts at midnight in a town called Szentendre, and runners need to complete the course within 20 hours with Balazs doing so in a time of 18.39.20.
“It was already warm when we started running at midnight and it just got warmer during the day. But compared to some similar races I have done recently there was no mud this time.
“On our way, we had to climb up to several peaks and the views were so stunning I stopped at one place to ask a marshal take a photo with the Danube below me – the views were often breathtaking.”