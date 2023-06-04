Moving to the south of Ceredigion and the Glynarthen 5k and 10k races were held over the bank holiday weekend and there was further success for Aberystwyth. It was an Aber AC double in the 5k with Edd Land coming in first in a time of 21.35 with Paul Jones in second place in 23.01. In the 10k race Shelley Childs came in second overall in a time of 44.26 with Lina Land winning her age category in 1.03.27.