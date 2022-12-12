The Aberystwyth 10k Charity run returned for its 24th year and the local athletics cub members turned out in force to support.
Over 50 members of Aberystwyth AC joined over 500 other runners in another wonderfully organised event that showcased the beauty of Aberystwyth promenade and surrounding area.
Following a string of strong results, despite somewhat fatigued legs, Ed Land proved to be the strongest Aber runner coming home in 2nd place overall, completing the course in a fantastic time of 34.18, a mere three seconds off overall 1st place which was secured by Sarn Helen’s Steffan Walker.
Other highlights for Aber AC included age category wins for Paul Williams, 39.14 (M55+), Maggie Collingborn, 44.06 (F55+), Shan Lawson, 48.18 (F45+) and John Evans,1.01.34 (M75+).
For Ed Land, running on home turf in such a large field is a great experience.
He said: “The Aberystwyth 10k race has suffered quite badly with extreme weather in recent years with heavy rain showers and winds par for the course.
“It was near perfect this year for runners although probably quite cold for all the spectators who turned out to cheer us on.
“As always the organisation this year was spot on and it has to be when you have over 500 runners descending onto the town and the atmosphere was one of the best I have experienced.
“With only 10 seconds separating the top four runners, the standard was exceptionally high – I will just need to make up four seconds before next year now!”
There was also additional success for Aber AC as it won the best running club team prize with its top three runners, Edward Land, Aled Hughes and Llyr Ab Einion achieving a total time of 1.48.33.
Another Aber runner also deserves high praise as the 10k race was his second in a space of less than 24 hours.
Dave Humphreys was one of the 400+ brave souls who took on the Narberth Night Nobbler, a 10k race run through Narberth forests and muddy trails – at night.
Finishing in a time of 1.33.27 Dave says it was quite an experience: “This is a wonderfully chaotic race, with surprises around every corner, from lone trumpeters to teams of fire spinning wizards.
“I got home, covered in mud, but exhilarated with the whole experience.
“They say you need a good head torch and a sense of adventure and that could not be more true.
“I would probably not advise anyone to run it though the night before the Aber 10k, although I managed to finish that in a PB time of 50.30 so maybe it got the adrenaline going!”
A full list of the Aberystwyth 10k results can be viewed here and if you would like to hear more about Aberystwyth Athletic Club and join in its activities visit aberystwythac.wordpress.com or find the club on Facebook.