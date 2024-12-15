TWENTY one swimmers from Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club (ADASC) qualified for the West Wales Regionals held in Haverfordwest on 15-17 November.
Thirteen swimmers attended the weekend long gala, swimming against the best swimmers in West Wales, and there was great commitment from all.
ADASC swimmers racked up 40 personal best times out of 69 swims with five golds, three silver and a bronze medals.
Session one saw vice captain Oli Lerigo from Penglais compete with team-mates William Green and Vicky and Kaya Szmigiero, also from Penglais and Gwennan Filmer, Gwerfyl Morgan and Seren Alexander from Penweddig.
There were great performances from all, with Gwennan Filmer earning a bronze in the 50m back and a 4th place in the 50m fly and Kaya Szmigiero earning two PBs and two top 10 places in the same events.
Club captain Ivan Rukov and head boy from Penglais joined on the following day and was also there to compete and support the team during the meet and performed brilliantly earning a well deserved silver in the 100 backstroke, and two top ten places in the 50m and 100m freestyle.
Wilf Thomas also from Penglais excelled in his favoured event, the breaststroke with a well-earned gold medal in the 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke and a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke. He also earned a PB in every event.
Seren also performed well again, earning two top ten places in the 50 and 200m breaststroke and PBs in all seven events.
Oli Lerigo showed great range in all disciplines with five top ten places and six PBs.
Gwennan Filmer added to her medal tally with a gold in the 800m freestyle and earning top ten places in all 11 events during the course of the weekend showing her fantastic range on all disciplines and distances. Later on in the meet, she also earned a silver medal in the 200m freestyle.
More swimmers joined later on, with club captain from Penweddig, Lily May Welsby competing and supporting the team in three events, earning two golds in the 50 and 100m breaststroke and a top ten finish in the 50m freestyle.
Alys Wilcockson and Elsa Finney, both from Penglais also joined the team, performing well with numerous PBs along with Edith Heron from Penweddig.
It was also a proud moment for Fflur Alexander from Yr Ysgol Gymraeg, competing in her first regional competition in the 100m breaststroke. It was a great meet for the swimmers, all thanks to their dedication to training, teamwork and the superb support of the swimming family.
Three ADASC swimmers who competed at the regionals then qualified for the Welsh Nationals held in Swansea on 5-8 December.
Captain Lily May Welsby decided not to compete but Gwennan Filmer also from Penweddig and Wilf Thomas from Penglais both registered to take part.
Unfortunately for Gwennan, who qualified in numerous events due to her versatility in all strokes and distances, she opted to only compete on Saturday.
Storm Darragh was at its worst during that day, so the events were cancelled.
Wilf who qualified in three breaststroke events, was fortunate to compete on Thursday and Friday night before the worst of the storms.
A personal best time in both the 50m and 100m breaststroke saw him earn two top 20 finishes. He was unfortunate to miss out of on his 200m breaststroke due to the storm.