Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club (ADASC) members, coaches and assistants swam a relay for one hour to raise money for Children in Need at Plascrug Leisure Centre.
The swimmers were divided into four equal teams captained by club captain Elen Morgan, club captain Ivan Rukov, vice-captain Aaron Jones and coach Tirion Sherman-Higgs.
Their goal was to swim as far as possible in a relay with poolside assistants keeping a careful tally.
As the countdown to end the hour became nearer, there was furious swimming by all with lots of cheering and encouragement to swim the furthest for Pudsey.
As an added incentive, Mollies had kindly donated a large box of sweets for the winning team.
All the swimmers, coaches and assistants received a bright orange ADASC t-shirt which was donated by Alison Jones Schoolwear, a regular supporter of the club. They also received a certificate.
Parents and committee members had organised a feast of cakes and squash for everyone who took part and their families as well as a raffle of 14 prizes to add to the Children in Need tally.
The winners were Team Elen who swam an impressive 8,000 metres in an hour ahead of Team Aaron who swam 7,500 metres and Team Tirion and Team Ivan joint third with 7,450 metres.
That meant an astonishing 30,400 metres in just an hour which is equivalent to nearly 19 miles.
To celebrate, Domino's Pizza donated 15 large pizzas for the well deserving swimmers which was demolished in a matter of minutes!
On the night, £410.28 was raised from sponsorship and raffle tickets with more than £1,000 donated on the Just Giving Page £1,482 raised for Children in Need. You can still donate. Go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/adascrelayathon
ADASC would like to thank Alison Jones Schoolwear, Domino's Pizza and Mollies for their kind donations, the staff at Plascrug Leisure Centre for all their support and to the ADASC family for all their efforts to make the club a successful one.
If you would like to enquire about joining the swimming club as a volunteer or for your child, please email [email protected]