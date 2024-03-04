BARMOUTH & Dyffryn produced one of their best displays of the season in the Central Wales North to run out 5-2 winners against visitors Meifod on Saturday.
A fine team performance all round was witnessed by the Wern Mynach faithful but 19-year-old Aaron Young was the star man with a match-winning hat-trick.
Zakh Ward-Penn-Harrigan gave Meifod the lead in the first minute but Williams Jones fired right back for the Magpies.
Ward-Penn-Harrigan restored the visitors’ advantage in first-half stoppage time but Barmouth were determined to get something from the game and were back on level terms again thanks to Owain Ephraim 76th minute strike.
The hosts nudged ahead courtesy of an Andrew Hughes own goal moments later and they sealed an impressive win with a couple of late strikes by teenager Young.
Other results: Trewern United 0 Montogmery Town 3; Waterloo Rovers 3 Four Crosses 3