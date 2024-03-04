CLWB Rygbi Aberystwyth’s Steffan Jac Jones and Deian Gwynne have received their first Wales Under 18s cap.
The young Dragons were too good for Scotland at a packed Ystrad Mynach on Saturday, running in six tries on the way to a 43-10 victory.
Richie Pugh’s young side showed plenty of skill, pace and panache to score three tries in each half.
Captain Steffan Emanual barged his way over to get things under way for fly half Carwyn Jones to convert.
Scotland hit back through hooker Joe Roberts with Ross Wolfenden adding the extras but tries by centre Lewis Edwards and winger Joseff Jones gave Wales a handy 21-7 lead.
Jones and Wolfenden then traded penalties to make the halftime score 24-10 in Wales favour.
Despite Scotland showing plenty of endeavour in attack, with flanker Harrison Wood in particular a willing ball carrier, the visitors were unable to breach the red walled defence in the second half.
In contrast Wales full back Jack Woods bagged a brace while Joseff Jones snatched his second of the game to hammer home the final nail in Scotland’s coffin.