PENRHYNCOCH moved five points clear at the top of the Ardal North East table with a dominant 5-1 win on the road at mid-table Llansantffraid.
Backed by a vocal travelling support, the Roosters, who started the match with five reserve players on the bench, were at it from the first whistle and took an early lead through Dan Owen.
They continued to press forward at every opportunity but had to wait until four minutes before the break for further reward when Cameron Allen joined him on the goalscoring sheet.
Allen made it 3-0 from the penalty spot on the hour, his eighth goal for the club since making the move from Carmarthen Town a few weeks ago.
Owen also bagged his brace moments later before Robert Carruthers reduced the deficit for the hosts on 72 minutes.
The Roosters demonstrated the fitness levels that have been lauded by manager Gari Lewis this season by creating a string of chances in the closing stages but they had to settle for just the one goal by Dion Phillips.
Bow Street also showed their attacking prowess with five unanswered goals against visitors Llangollen Town.
It was another big win for the Magpies at Cae Piod to keep them pushing up the table with a lot of games coming up in the next few weeks.
Street, who are 14 points adrift of leaders Penrhyncoch but with four games in hand, seized control of the match in the first half with goals by 17-year-old Caio Carruthers, Ifan Burrel and Ben Davies with his 11th goal of the campaign.
The hosts continued to launch waves of attacks after the turnaround but with Llangollen defending resolutely they had to wait until the 82nd minute for goal number four which was supplied by Richy Ricketts.
And Rhys Hughes became the fifth different player on the scoresheet with a stoppage time strike to cap a fine afternoon’s work by the Magpies.
Llanuwchllyn secured a good 4-2 win on a heavy pitch at second-from-bottom Llanrhaeadr.
The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession and produced some tidy football to create some early chances but found themselves trailing to a stunning 20-yard strike by Joe Vaughan on 12 minutes.
Llanuwchllyn hit back on 21 minutes when a dangerous cross by Ilan Hughes was headed into the back of his own net by home defender Thomas Williams.
And they soon took the lead when Meilir Williams found space in the box to clinically curl an effort into the corner of Dyfrig Jones’ net.
It was Will Owen’s turn next, speeding past two defenders to send a cross-cum-shot into the corner to make it 3-1 for Llanuwchllyn.
The home side came out with a point to prove in the second half and they were back in it within a minute, Vaughan with his second of the afternoon, another 20-yarder which deflected off Kyle Jones giving Rob Dascalu no chance in goal.
The keeper produced a stunning save to deny the hosts an equaliser but it was all Llanuwchllyn after that and they made sure the points were in the bag when Williams converted a 67th minute penalty for his 13th goal of the campaign.
Second placed Radnor Valley FC overcome the wet and muddy conditions at The Bypass to see off Rhos Aelwyd 3-1 to complete a league double over their opponents and record a fourth successive Ardal North East victory in the process.
The Goats broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Joey Price was on hand to sweep home a Charlie Beaumont cross at the far post from a low cross out on the right flank. Rhos Aelwyd levelled the scores when captain Aled Parry was on hand to force the ball home from close range when the home defence was unable to clear Sam Baldam’s free-kick from out near the left touchline. However, the visitors were reduced to ten players when Adam Peters was shown a red card by referee Nick Davies three minutes later.
Radnor Valley regained the lead in the 68th minute after Lewis Morris found the net with a crisp finish having been played through on goal by Elliot Morris.
The number of players on each side was levelled two minutes later when Ieuan Price was dismissed to create a nervous finale for home supporters.
The points were secured for the Goats in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Lewis Morris saw his low drive from the edge of the penalty area parried by goalkeeper Daniel Roberts but Joey Price was on hand to squeeze the ball the ball into an unguarded net from a tight angle.
Penycae overcame the setback of conceding an early own goal by Dyfan Smith to run out 3-1 winners against visitors Llanfair United.
Harry Bowen equalised on 36 minutes and the outcome was in the balance until a couple of late goals by Thomas Edwards and Joshua Mazzarella for the home side.