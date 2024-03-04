The Goats broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Joey Price was on hand to sweep home a Charlie Beaumont cross at the far post from a low cross out on the right flank. Rhos Aelwyd levelled the scores when captain Aled Parry was on hand to force the ball home from close range when the home defence was unable to clear Sam Baldam’s free-kick from out near the left touchline. However, the visitors were reduced to ten players when Adam Peters was shown a red card by referee Nick Davies three minutes later.