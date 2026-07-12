TWELVE swimmers from Aberystwyth and District Amateur Swimming Club travelled to North Wales to Holywell for the summer sprint on Saturday, 4 July.
In session one, the ADASC swimmers got off with a bang with the 200m freestyle.
Owen Filmer earned a silver medal, Hamish McFayden was fourth with an impressive 26-second PB, Gwerfyl Morgan earned a new time and a gold medal and Evie Rosa Kellaway secured a 14-second PB and a silver medal.
In the 50m fly, Joseff Edwards won gold in his first time in the event while Emlyn Evans (Penweddig) earned a PB, narrowly missing out on a bronze. Evie Rosa, Fflur Alexander and Lili Macy also earned a PBs.
In the 100m backstroke, Hamish earned a PB and a bronze medal. Lili earned a PB and a silver medal and Ceri Macy narrowly missed out on a bronze with a PB. Edith Heron earned a PB.
In the technical 200m breaststroke, Dylan May-John earned a new time and a gold, Owen secured a bronze and Fflur earned a PB and bronze.
After a well-earned rest and refuel, session two started with the 100m freestyle.
Joseff earned another gold medal and PB, Owen earned another PB and a silver while Hamish narrowly missed out on a bronze. Evie-Rosa earned a great PB and Ceri earned a fabulous 19-second PB. Lili and Fflur also earned a PB.
In the 100m breaststroke, Owen earned another silver and Hamish secured a seven-second PB. Fflur and Edith also earned impressive PBs.
In the 200m back, Dylan earned a new time and gold, Evie-Rosa earned a superb new time while Ceri earned yet another impressive PB.
In session three, the swimmers were joined by Mia Randall from Ysgol Myfenydd. As a fairly new member of ADASC, the elder swimmers welcomed and supported her.
In the 200IM, Evie-Rosa earned a 13-second PB and bronze while Emlyn competed in his first 200IM, achieving a great new time and bronze.
In the 50m freestyle, Mia, Ceri, Evie-Rosa, Gwerfyl, Edith and Fflur all earned PBs. Joseff earned yet another gold and PB with Hamish also earning PB, getting ever closer to a sub-30 second time.
In the 50m breaststroke, Gwerfyl earned another PB and Mia earned a new time. Hamish finished 4th.
Dylan competed in the 100m fly for the first time, earning a wonderful gold medal.
In the 50m backstroke, Lili earned a PB and a silver. There was another PB for Ceri and Edith and a great new time for Mia.
To complete the gala, Gwerfyl and Lili competed in a middle-distance race, the 400m freestyle.
Even after a long day of competing, the girls were keen to do their best. Lili earned a silver medal and Gwerfyl the bronze.
As a result of the wonderful performances at the Holywell gala, Evie Rosa Kellaway and Hamish McFadyen qualified in the Swim Wales Summer Nationals Meet for the first time which will be held in the Wales National Pool in Swansea.
Club Captain Oli Lerigo, Kaya Szmigiero, Gwennan Filmer and Moli Tooze had already achieved qualifying times for the summer nationals held on 29 July to 2 August.
If you are interested in joining our coaching team as a volunteer or book a trial for your child to join ADASC, please email [email protected]
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