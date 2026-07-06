Aberystwyth Town 3 Caersws 0
Pre-season friendly
A SOLID performance, combined with some excellent second-half finishing, saw an improving Aber Town overcome Caersws by three goals to nil in Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Park Avenue.
Dillon Browne (52 mins), Josh Ferreira (64 mins), and Tom Mason (73 mins) all struck to secure victory in Aber’s second Mid Wales derby in a week.
The visitors started strongly, with Harry Edwards testing Luke Evans in goal, while Callum Francis Jones headed just wide before seeing another effort cleared off the line.
Aber found their feet and were soon creating chances of their own. Jonathan Evans intercepted the ball and unleashed a left-footed stinger that Max Williams had to parry for a corner, before Evans crossed for Dan Owen, who controlled well but saw his low effort saved by Williams.
Ferreira then saw a goal-bound header blocked, captain Liam Walsh set up Mason, who tapped wide, and Mason later laid the ball off for Walsh, whose curling effort looked destined for the net before Williams intervened again.
Dan Owen then crossed for Rhys Hughes, whose header struck the crossbar, while Evans lobbed over as the chances continued to come at regular intervals. Rhys Hesden curled wide for Caersws and, somehow, an entertaining first half ended goalless.
The pattern continued after the break. Substitute Calvin Smith fired in a superb effort from distance, with Owen just missing the rebound following Williams’ save, while Francis Jones turned and curled just over at the other end.
The breakthrough finally arrived when Jonathan Evans delivered a low cross from the left and Browne was on hand to turn the ball past Williams for his first goal in Black and Green.
Leo Thompson was next to test Williams, Owen had another effort parried away for a corner, and then Thompson delivered a superb cross from the right that Ferreira nodded home to make it two nil.
Seven substitutions followed for Aber, but the pattern remained the same. Hughes fed Mason on the edge of the area, and the young striker found the bottom-right corner with a low drive to make it three.
In fairness to Caersws, they kept going and created a couple of late opportunities, but the Black and Greens saw the game out comfortably to record a second consecutive clean sheet.
Despite a slow start, Craig Williams’ men created chance after chance and were fully rewarded with the goals that followed. The positive performance and result will leave home supporters encouraged ahead of the season kick-off at the start of August.
A tougher challenge awaits on Friday night, however, with the visit of Haverfordwest County for another pre-season friendly. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.
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