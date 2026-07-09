A YOUNG cyclist from Ciliau Aeron has won a prestigious race after a demanding national racing schedule.
Lowri Richards, 21, capped off an exceptional spell of racing by taking victory at a Solihull Cycling Club road race following several weeks of intense competition across the UK.
The win came after a packed programme that included competing in the National Time Trial Championships in Lampeter, followed by the National Road Race Championships in Aberystwyth.
The championships provided a rare opportunity to race at national levels close to home avoiding the long-distance travel that cyclists often face to contest major events.
Despite the demands of championship racing, the Solas team rider continued her busy run of form by lining up in two rounds of the prestigious National Circuit Series at Otley and Ilkley. Both events attracted strong domestic fields and offered highly competitive racing against some of Britain’s best riders.
After successfully navigating the challenges of the national championships and high profile criterium races, she carried her strong form into the Solihull CC road race.
Riding confidently and tactically, she secured an impressive victory to round off a remarkable period of competition.
The result highlights both her consistency and resilience, having raced across multiple disciplines – including time trialling, road racing and criterium racing – within a short space of time.
Speaking about the recent run of events, she reflected on the unique opportunity to compete at national level in Wales before heading to England for further national series races, making her Solihull success an especially satisfying way to to conclude a demanding block of competition.
She said: “It actually means a lot to the team.
“The team’s so supportive and just such a great environment to be in, so to reward everyone in our circle with a win today feels really nice.”
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