ABERYSTWYTH and District Amateur Swimming Club members travelled to Haverfordwest Leisure Centre over the weekend of the 24-26 November to take part in the West Wales Regionals Gala.
The team of 14 had all achieved qualifying times to enter this event and they were motivated and ready to do their best.
On the Friday evening, nine swimmers competed in 50m fly and 50m back stroke and all performed brilliantly, all smashing their personal bests.
Captain Elen Morgan from Penweddig performed so well that she qualified in both events to qualify for the Winter Nationals.
On the Saturday, eight swimmers took part in various events such as the 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 50m breast and 200m freestyle.
There were strong performances by all ADASC swimmers with more PBs.
Vice captain Lily May Welsby from Penweddig qualified for the Winter Nationals in the 50m breaststroke once again.
On the final day of competition on Sunday, the gala started with a very challenging event, the 200IM.
This involved swimming 50m of fly, followed by 50m of backstroke, then 50m of breaststroke with a 50m freestyle dash to finish.
Seven girls took part in this event, and they all achieved a PB.
It was followed with the 50m breaststroke where Lily May achieved yet another Winter National qualifying time.
Elen and Lily May performed so well in their events, that they also qualified in a SKINS competition, when the top eight swimmers in their age groups raced in a knockout competition where the swimming stroke was chosen at random.
The team, coaches and travelling crew all cheered them as they competed in a brutal series of sprints. Elen came second in her age category and Lily fourth.
The event finished with strong performances from all swimmers with more PBs tumbling.
After a very successful weekend, ADASC was awarded with more good fortune. The Swim Shop in Swansea donated a prize of a Swim Coach Communicator worth £220.
Every club at the meet were entered in a draw and ADASC won. The swimmers enjoyed trying to get the technology to work at pool side by shouting supportive commands into the ears of others.
They look forward to trying it out in the pool.
ADASC would like to thank all the swimmers and their families for their commitment and efforts over the months to ensure such high performances over the weekend and to all the coaches, timekeepers and volunteers from the club that helped make the weekend a successful one.