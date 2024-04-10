THERE was much celebration in the air recently as many swimmers, coaches, volunteers, committee members, parents and family members attended Plascrug Leisure Centre to see new swimming blocks and anti wave lane ropes purchased with generous grants from Swim Wales and Cefn Croes Wind Farm revealed to the Aberystwyth & District Amateur Swimming Club.
ADASC swimming club have been waiting for years to purchase starting blocks of gala standard due to their high cost at around £2,500 each, and were elated to reveal them by having a much anticipated diving session.
This fantastic addition to the club will in no doubt have an amazing and long-lasting effect on the club as their swimmers will be able to practice their starts on blocks regularly like the ones all the pools have available to them such as Carmarthen, Swansea, Llandudno and Haverfordwest.
The club has thanked their treasurer and poolside assistant, Zaneta Szmigiero for working tirelessly in securing the grants and liaising with APG Leisure in fitting the new blocks at Plascrug Leisure Centre and to the leisure centre staff for all their support and assistance.
The ADASC family celebrated the blocks and new lane ropes with relays and a diving session which also coincided with the 50th birthday of their coach, Helen Ovens who was ceremoniously thrown in the pool by ADASC swimmers.
After a fabulous evening, the ADASC family celebrated with cakes and hot drinks.
ADASC would like to thank Swim Wales and Cefn Croes for their much-appreciated grants that funded the purchase of the starting blocks and lane ropes and to everyone who was involved in securing the grants for the club.
There was also much celebration for Penweddig swimmer Gwennan Filmer, who had in February secured her place in three races in the Swim Wales Spring Nationals at Wales’ National pool in Swansea.
On 23 and 24 of March, Gwennan was the sole representative at the Nationals for ADASC, swimming in the 200 and 100 metres breaststroke and the 50m backstroke.
She performed brilliantly in her first National competition against the best swimmers in Wales, achieving two personal bests and earned a top 14, 15 and 26th place against swimmers aged 12-15 years of age.
With Gwennan only turning 12 recently, the future looks bright for her.