ABERYSTWYTH University Futsal team have won their first game since being formed in over six years ago.
The team was founded in 2017 by Matthew Whilley (Wrexham futsal coach/player) with the aim of getting people playing and enjoying the sport.
From then on, they’ve had their ups and downs, especially as the game of futsal (quick feet) is not very popular in the Ceredigion area.
However, Juan Segovia a staff member at Aberystwyth University and former Futsal player during his youth back in Bolivia, took over as coach in 2022 and he’s helped them gain experience and learn attacking to defending strategies.
Juan said: “We had a great year in 2022 because we had over 15 students signed, and we had our first draw against Exeter University in which we were very close to winning the game.
“This year things have gone even better for us with over 30 students signed up to the team, and mainly it is because we have organized and friendly methods of training.”
The team is open for everyone to join regardless of their skills.
Futsal matches are played in 20-minute halves, with a 10-minute break for half-time
The 20 minutes represent the actual playing time, as the clock is stopped whenever the ball is not in play or if the match is interrupted.
The rules are a bit different to football but very similar to six-a-side grassroots football. The game itself is very quick and intense, which makes it feel longer when you are playing.
Juan added: “This year, we had our first match at home during the evening of Sunday, 5 November.
“We had a very strong opponent team to face from Cardiff University, who have been very successful in University Futsal with many trophy wins.
“We battled from the beginning to the end with a fair result of 6-4 to us.
“This marks our first ever victory, which means the world to us.
“We are committed to continue competing against big universities in the present season including Winchester, Solent, Cardiff, USW, Exeter, Plymouth Marjon, Southampton and Bangor.
“And why not start dreaming of winning trophies.”