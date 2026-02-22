ABERYSTWYTH University Volleyball Club’s latest fixture was a double-header when their women’s and men’s teams hosted UWE from Bristol.
The visitors’ reputation preceded them and they turned up with full squads and what seemed like a coachload of supporters, all giving their loud vocal support and creating a very intimidating yet exciting atmosphere for the games.
Aber-UWE: 23-25 25-17 25-11 25-22
The men were first up, and on the evidence of the warm-up it looked like Aber were going to be given a torrid time through the sheer hitting power of all the UWE players.
The first set was well-fought, with UWE just breaking through at the end to take it.
Aber repaid the compliment in the second to level up, and then took the third very easily as UWE gave squad players some court time.
The fourth was a must-win for both teams, and UWE’s late rally gave Aber a scare before the home team clinched victory.
Aber-UWE: 25-21 25-14 22-25 25-23
In the women’s game, Aber showed their intent in the first set by coming back from 19-13 down to win the set.
Set two was much more straightforward, Aber taking it easily.
In the third, UWE got into Aber’s heads, shaking confidence, and took the set to pave the way for a similar finale to the men’s game.
The teams were matched virtually point for point throughout the set, Aber’s devastating back-court attacks and strong serves being the difference that took them over the line.
Both the Aber teams showed that their opponents’ apparent superiority on paper was no match for Aber’s team ethic, tactical intelligence and sheer tenacity to record a memorable double victory.
