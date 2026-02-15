ABERYSTWYTH lost 10 -14 at home to Kenvig Hill RFC in their WRU Admiral National Championship West match at Vicarage Fields on Saturday, writes Graham Harris.
The visitors defendied well and clinically putting away their limited scoring chances. The game was stop-start with both sides looking rusty and losing possession due to knock-ons.
On a dry, overcast, cold day at Vicarage Fields, Aber were unable to convert possession and territorial advantage into points, their play either predictable or due to choosing the wrong options at critical times.
Kenvig Hill kicked off, and after a session of box-kicking by both sides and closely contested rucks, Aber were awarded a penalty 30 metres out which was converted into points by Dylan Benjamin. On the restart scrums were evenly matched and neither side gained advantage from the frequent knock-ons during disjointed play in midfield.
Aber managed to have a significant period of possession in the opposition's half, kicking penalties to touch and pushing hard with mauls and rucks close to the visitor's try line, but penalty infringements by Aber allowed the pressure to be relieved. Kenvig Hill were defending well in the loose and around rucks. Aber were unable to capitalise on territorial advantage due to knock-ons and a solid Kenvig Hill scrum.
Play was held in the vidsitor's half but, despite line breaks by Aber, tenacious tackling thwarted any further scoring and the visitors held out to half time.
Half time score: Aberystwyth 3 Kenvig Hill 0
Aber kicked off but failed to clean up an early box-kick from the visitors and a break by Kenvig Hill's backs allowed centre Aaron Grabham to score a try converted by Max Brace.
Aber continued to press and a Kenvig Hill defensive lineout close to their try line was cleared well, and further Aber penalty infringements pushed play back into their half.
An Aber lineout was mauled into the visitor's half but the maul was not fully controlled and Kenvig Hill ripped the ball and quickly counter-attacked out wide and centre Grabham scored a try converted by Brace.
On the restart, Aber soon moved deep into the visitor's half with penalty kicks to touch. A well won Aber lineout and maul 5 metres out from Kenvig Hill's try line resulted in an Aber scrum and quick ball from rucks saw Aber centre Jac Jones cross for a try converted by Benjamin.
The visitors managed to control play in midfield with solid lineout and scrums. Aber tapped penalties and tried to move the ball quickly but handling errors halted their progress. Panic seemed to set in for the Aber side and the wrong options were chosen with grubber kicks handing possession back to the visitor's instead of keeping the ball in hand.
The final minutes of the game saw Kenvig Hill scrummaging out the remainder of the time.
Final score: Aberystwyth 10 Kenvig Hill 14
A match in which both sides appeared rusty with numerous handling errors disrupting the flow of the game. Aber were predictable in their attacking play and very good defensive work by the visitors showed that they wanted the win more than the home side. Aber remain sixth in the league going into the second half of the season.
Man of the match - Osian Bebb-Worrell
Next Championship match - 1st XV away at Bonymaen on 28 February.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.