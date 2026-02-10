ABERYSTWYTH Ladies RFC beat Aberystwyth University Ladies RFC 57-0 in a friendly match last Sunday, scoring nine tries, writes Graham Harris.
In a match where Aber Uni had no answer to the speed and incisive running of Aber's forwards and backs, Aber completed a confidence enhancing, all-round performance.
On an overcast, dry afternoon at Vicarage Fields, an initially tightly contested match eventually resulted in a convincing win for Aber, the Aber Uni side unable to cope with the speed of Aber's backs and physicality of the forwards in the loose.
Aber Uni kicked off and were soon pushing play into Aber's half with good lineout and rucking.
An intercepted pass allowed Aber to counter-attack, but play remained in midfield with both sides unable to gain dominance.
A tapped Aber penalty on the Uni 22 metres resulted in a Uni scrum and rucks, but Aber competed well and stole possession, releasing the back line and Aber flanker Jodie Anderson scored an unconverted try.
The second period of play was just as closely contested as the first, with Aber Uni defending well, but an Aber break and good handling by forwards and backs brought play up to the Uni try line and Aber prop Teri Jones crossed for a try converted by Jen Lawrence.
Throughout the game Aber's Ester Roberts fielded restarts and carried the ball well into the opposition half, and a break by the forwards and quick ball out wide allowed winger Rhiannon Jevon to score an unconverted try.
Aber now realised that quick ball out wide was needed, and from an Aber scrum on the Uni's 22 metres, winger Jevon scored a try converted by Lawrence.
Straight from the restart good ball handling out to the wing saw Jevon score a try from halfway, with piercing speed and side-steps, converted by Lawrence.
This play-book was repeated within minutes with another mazy run by Jevon crossing for a converted try.
Aber Uni stemmed the flow of points with some good tackling, ruck work and closely contested scrums.
Aber managed to regain the upper hand eventually and good handling by forwards and backs resulted in a break by Aber flanker Anderson who crossed for a second try converted by Lawrence.
Aber were moving the ball with confidence, but breaks by their forwards were thwarted by stout and resolute Uni defence. A series of Aber rucks 5 metres out from the Uni line resulted in Aber number 8 Sian Heke scoring a converted try.
The final play of the match saw an Aber scrum on the Uni 10 metre line well won and a line break and rucks allowed Aber prop Sharman Jones to score an unconverted try.
A game in which both sides showed excellent commitment throughout in all aspects of play. Aber's forwards and backs were held initially in check by a determined Uni side, but proved too strong with their backs enjoying quick ball won by their forwards.
Final score: Aberystwyth 57 Aberystwyth University 0
Forward of the match - Esther Roberts
Back of the match - Kaitlin Jenkins
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.