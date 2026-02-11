THE Winter Warmer Races, held in Cardiff, offer participants the opportunity to take part in 5k, 10k or half marathon events, and invites runners to take a journey through the picturesque Bute Park in the centre of the capital.
Aberystwyth Athletic Club members stepped up to the challenge with Paul Jones running the 10k and Gail Evans the half marathon.
In a field of over 900 runners Paul Jones came in a fantastic 20th position overall in a time of 40.37 and won his age category, while in the half marathon Gail Evans came second in her category in a time of 1.40.50, a personal best for her.
It was a good start to her running year according to Gail: “This was a new event for me, but a lovely one held in the middle of Cardiff and allowing runners to take in the magnificent scenery of Bute Park.
“With over 400 runners I was delighted to finish in the top 70 securing a personal best time and winning second in my age category. A very good start to the year.”
Paul Jones followed this up with a similar stellar performance at the Llanelli Half Marathon completing the course in 1.26.04, once again securing 1st place in his age category.
He was naturally delighted with both races: “You know when you go to Cardiff there will be a large and strong field of runners.
“So to come away with a 20th position overall finish and 1st in my age category, I can’t really wish for anything more.
“It was great also to follow that up with a category win in Llanelli – hopefully there will be more days like this in store for 2026.”
