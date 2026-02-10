ABERYSTWYTH Town Football Club have unveiled new images of the club's ambitious redevelopment plans for Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium.
Since gaining full planning permission in August 2025, ATFC became the first club in Wales to launch its Five-Year Strategic Plan in partnership with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) in October 2025 — central to which is the club's vision for its beloved and historic home.
The rooftop terrace and bar area (Aberystwyth Town FC)
The club has subsequently held highly constructive discussions with key stakeholders to build positive momentum behind the project, with further such discussions planned in the near future as robust business and investment cases are developed over the coming months.
The consented masterplan (Phase 1) includes a new two-and-a-half storey main building extending from the existing gantry to the Police Station corner, providing new UEFA-standard players' and male / female officials' changing rooms, first aid room, kitchen, clubhouse bar and community rooms with panoramic pitch-side views, meeting room, rooftop terrace and bar, and over 100 covered spectator seats.
100 covered spectator seats in the new main building (Aberystwyth Town FC)
Provided elsewhere are secondary players' changing rooms, a new 310-seater goal-end stand, roof coverings to Nark's Corner standing terrace and the open seated stand with re-built disabled spectator platform, improvements to accessibility throughout the ground, and a new turnstile and two storey building to the main entrance providing secondary kitchen facilities and 1200sq.ft of flexible business / office space.
Clubhouse bar and community rooms with panoramic pitch-side views (Aberystwyth Town FC)
The club is wholly committed to providing the highest standard of sporting and recreational facilities for the local community and the wider Mid Wales region, and is confident that the extensive efforts and financial commitments made to this point highlight the ambitions of the club.
As efforts continue in progressing Phase 1 of the masterplan, the club intends to pursue further plans in the near future to deliver a comprehensive masterplan for the future of Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium.
(Aberystwyth Town FC)
