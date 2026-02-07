ABERYSTWYTH University volleyball team hosted both teams from rivals Swansea University on successive weeks, and on both occasions came out on top after very closely disputed battles.
First up was Swansea’s A-team. Aber took the first set 25-21, then Swansea replied in kind to win the second by the same score. In a nail-biting third set Aber came from 21-23 down to edge home 26-24, after which the lead changed hands again, forcing a fifth and deciding set. Here Aber were finally able to stamp their authority with a comfortable final score of 15-9.
In last week’s match, against Swansea’s second team, on paper Aber might have expected an easier task.
However on the court it turned out to be anything but, with a rude awakening in the first set as Aber went down 25-18.
They managed to claw back the deficit to lead 2-1 after three sets. Another twist came with the fourth set, as Swansea’s setter Rewash and libero Wakefield played out of their skins to lead Swansea to a vital 26-24.
The stage was set for a tense decider; but Aber came out all guns blazing and quickly established an unassailable lead to come out on top 15-3.
On the Aber side there were particularly impressive performances from Stasaitis, Irigoyen and Ellis but it’s a team game and these two matches confirmed the whole Aber squad’s strength and resilience. Let’s see if Aber can extend their winning streak when they face Cardiff Met next week.
