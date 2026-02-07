First up was Swansea’s A-team. Aber took the first set 25-21, then Swansea replied in kind to win the second by the same score. In a nail-biting third set Aber came from 21-23 down to edge home 26-24, after which the lead changed hands again, forcing a fifth and deciding set. Here Aber were finally able to stamp their authority with a comfortable final score of 15-9.