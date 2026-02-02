AN Aberystwyth boxer is celebrating a remarkable sporting and personal triumph after being crowned European Middleweight Hybrid Champion.
Sean Gorman, a 39‑year‑old fitness instructor and personal trainer, produced a stunning first‑round stoppage to defeat the experienced and durable Haydn Sherriff. Few expected such a dramatic finish, but Gorman delivered a performance full of power, composure and intent.
After 10 weeks of intense preparation at Aberystwyth ABC, Gorman stepped through the ropes at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington on Saturday ready for the biggest night of his comeback.
From the opening bell he imposed himself, sending the Manchester fighter to the canvas several times. With Sherriff unable to recover, the referee waved the contest off to the delight of Gorman and the supporters who had travelled to cheer him on.
The victory marks the latest chapter in a deeply personal journey. Having spent years battling addiction, Gorman has rebuilt his life with discipline and structure, and the European title represents far more than a belt.
As he put it: “At 39, this European title means everything. It was built on discipline, structure, and committing to a better life every single day. The belt is special, but the real achievement is the journey it took to earn it.”
Gorman’s connection to boxing stretches back three decades. He first laced up gloves at the age of nine and enjoyed a solid amateur career before turning professional at 22. Over the next eight years he competed in more than 20 bouts before stepping away from the sport.
Speaking back in September, he explained the motivation behind his comeback: “For me getting back into boxing was a personal journey for sobriety.
“I hit addiction hard for the last 10 years and I wanted to prove to myself, my family that I could do something positive again in my life. This fight is more than just a fight for me, it’s a chance of redemption, a second chance to show what I’m about.”
He has been open about the struggles that shaped the past decade and the turning point that brought him back to the ring. “I’ve been talking about making a comeback for years through addiction and lying to myself and to others. Over the last four months I’ve been in rehab. I started planning, moving forward so that I could eventually get back into the ring.”
Rehab gave him the clarity and structure he needed. “It was an opportunity to get myself into rehab, get myself sorted and whilst I was there I thought it would be positive then to keep structure out of rehab and I thought I’d take on a boxing fight.”
Gorman was quick to acknowledge his family, friends and those who helped him rebuild: “I’d like to thank Lee Sibley and Risk it All Promotions… Aberystwyth ABC… and a massive shout out to Bar 46 for sponsoring my fight, supporting my journey and helping make this dream come true for me.”
Bar 46 responded with pride: “We’re incredibly proud of Sean… You’re an inspiration to us all.”
Now, Gorman is already looking ahead. Talks are underway for either a European title defence or a world title shot against champion Nathan Leeson. “We were both called into the ring for a face-off… so that looks very likely for May or June.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.