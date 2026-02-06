ABERYSTWYTH Town manager Craig Williams and fan favourite Jonathan Williams have been nominated for the JD Cymru South manager and player of the month awards for January.
Williams has made an impressive start to life in the Aberystwyth Town dugout and his side enjoyed an undefeated January as they drew 1-1 with Carmarthen Town before claiming victories over Cardiff Draconians and Newport City to boost their promotion hopes.
He is up against Andy Hill (Trefelin) and Liam Williams (Cambrian United).
The impressive Jonathan Evans played every minute of every game for Aberystwyth Town in January and scored the opening goal in the 3-2 win over Cardiff Draconians to take his total for the season to seven.
Also nominated are Liam Eason (Cambrian United), Kyle Jones (Cambrian United) and Lewys Ware (Trefelin).
The fans’ vote will be combined with a league and independent voting panel to determine the winners.
