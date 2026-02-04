ABERYSTWYTH Town have boosted their promotion push with the loan signing of goalkeeper Kelland Absalom from Cymru Premier side Cardiff Met, securing the experienced stopper until the end of the 2025/26 season.
Absalom brings significant pedigree to Park Avenue. A Welsh youth international, he has represented his country at Under‑17 and Under‑21 levels.
He played a major role in Wales’ qualification campaign for the 2015 UEFA European Under‑17 Championship, making six appearances as the side narrowly missed out on the finals.
His club career began at Wigan Athletic, progressing through the academy before moving to Sweden with Ytterhogdals IK. After more than two years there, he joined Östersund for a short spell before returning to Wales in January 2020.
Since then, Absalom has built extensive domestic experience with Haverfordwest County, Carmarthen Town, Merthyr Town, Barry Town and Penybont.
His standout period came at Bala Town, who he joined in July 2023. He opened the season with four straight clean sheets and went on to make 40 appearances, keeping 15 shutouts.
A memorable moment came in the JD Welsh Cup when he scored a remarkable long‑range goal from inside his own penalty area in a 4–1 win over Caerau Ely.
His form earned him selection for the Cymru C squad, where he kept a clean sheet against England C in March 2024. After a brief spell with Weston‑super‑Mare, he joined Cardiff Met in January 2025, making 25 appearances.
With opportunities limited at Cyncoed, Absalom now joins the Seasiders as they chase an immediate return to the JD Cymru Premier.
Manager Craig Williams said: “His experience and pedigree in the Cymru Premier League and beyond speaks for itself and that will only help us as we look to have a positive end to our season.”
