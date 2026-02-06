ABERYSTWYTH Town hit the road again this Saturday, as Craig Williams’ side travel to face Baglan Dragons in search of a third consecutive victory.
With Williams nominated for manager of the month for January in only his second month in charge, and Jonny Evans shortlisted for player of the month, Aber are attracting plenty of attention. The Seasiders are now unbeaten since before Christmas and will be looking to continue their strong run of form.
This weekend’s hosts, Baglan Dragons, are in their third season at this level after finishing runners-up in the Ardal South West League in 2023. After securing 10th place in their debut Cymru South campaign, they improved last season with an eighth-place finish.
Carl Clements’ side have experienced a mixed campaign so far and currently sit 11th in the table with 20 points from 18 matches, having recorded four wins and seven draws.
However, they come into this fixture in encouraging recent form. A Boxing Day home victory over local rivals Afan Lido was followed by two goalless draws away at Llantwit Major and Ynyshir Albions.
Nathan Logan is the Dragons’ leading scorer this season with five goals, while Dylan Thomas leads their assist charts with three. Thomas Davies has added four goals, while Andzejs Dubjaga has netted three - all of which came in the derby victory over Afan Lido on Boxing Day.
The two sides have already met twice this season. Aber claimed a 2–1 victory at Park Avenue in August in their first home league match of the campaign. Later that month, Baglan returned to Ceredigion in the Welsh Blood Service League Cup and secured a 1–0 win.
Both clubs were active during the January transfer window. Aber strengthened with the additions of midfielders Owain Evans, Leo Thompson and Erik Savkin, goalkeeper Kelland Absalom, and forwards Piers Juliff and Cameron Allen. Baglan, meanwhile, added Roman Legavec and Jacob Evans to their squad.
A minute’s silence will be observed before kick-off in memory of Afan Lido player Ioan Evans, who sadly passed away earlier this week. Everyone at Aberystwyth Town extends their deepest condolences to Afan Lido FC, and to Ioan’s friends and family, at this difficult time.
Baglan Dragons play their home matches at Evans Bevan Playing Fields on Pinewood Terrace, Port Talbot (SA12 8BH). Limited parking is available at the ground, with additional parking at Baglan Train Station, just a five-minute walk away.
