IF you’ve been cocooned at home all winter, now is the time to get moving. And right across Powys, there’s a huge array of activities, clubs and sessions that offer everyone the opportunity to be active. Don’t know where to start? Don’t worry, Sport Powys has designed the Let’s Go Powys website to help you find a way to be active.
Let’s Go Powys/ Amdani Powys is designed to make it easier for people to find sports and activity opportunities across the county. It is a website which offers plenty of inspiration for adults of all ages and abilities.
To give you a little flavour of what’s on offer, they’ve put together a springtime guide to getting active in Powys…
CRICKET SEASON BACK IN SWING
It’s cricket season once again from April. And if you’ve always fancied giving it a go, then don’t put it off any longer. Cricket’s a brilliant sport for your health. It’s a great physical workout but it’s also a really good way to be part of your local community, which benefits your mental health.
Former Glamorgan player Mark Frost, who is Cricket Wales' Partnership Manager, says: "2025 is a great year to get involved or reacquainted with cricket. There's no age - or stage - that prevents anyone getting involved in the game as it has so many options and ways to get involved, whether you are five or 65.
“The numbers of women and girls taking up the game has soared. Many women have come to cricket through their children or partner, taking up the game well into their adult years. 55% of clubs in Wales now have a women’s team.
There are clubs up and down Powys which include Glangrwyney Llangenny & Gilwern Cricket Club near Abergavenny, Welshpool, Newtown and Llanidloes.
GET ON YOUR BIKE
Springtime is a great season to get on your bike. And if you’re looking for some extra motivation or a bit of company on your rides, maybe it’s time to try a cycling club. Just head to Lets’ Go Powys to find one near you.
If you like your cycling with a good dose of adrenalin, then Revolution Bike Park is for you. Based in Llangynog near Oswestry, it is a family run, dedicated downhill mountain bike park with a pre-bookable uplift service.
Open at weekends, just grab a full-face helmet and knee pads which are compulsory when hitting the trails here.
HIGH FLYER?
If you’d rather your feet didn’t touch the ground, have you thought about trying gliding?
Talgarth Airfield is home to a small but very active gliding club. 970 feet above sea level in the stunning scenery of the Black Mountains,
Black Mountain Gliding Club offers air experience flights. Its tow plane will release you to glide above the mountains, with views from Hay Bluff to Llangorse and beyond to the Beacons and South Wales Valleys. With trial lessons and mini courses on offer, it’s a great opportunity to get a bird’s eye view of Powys.
Instructors are on hand to work with complete beginners so that they can learn how to fly solo. With soarable conditions served up most days, the club boasts some of the longest average flight times in the UK.
During the spring, the club is open from Friday to Sunday in spring and autumn, and weekends only during the winter.
JOIN THE CLUB
You’re never too old to try something new. And if you’d like to hit the fairways, then pop along to one of the many golf clubs dotted across Powys.
From charming nine-holes at Newtown, Lakeside and Machynlleth to 18-hole courses at Welshpool and Builth Wells, expect beautiful scenic backdrops, friendly communities and great golfing experiences.
And if you fancy mixing your golf with next-level technology, head to Lakeside Golf Club in Garthmyl. You can expect a state-of-the-art facility with a Trackman Driving Range which has recently opened. In fact, it’s just one of two bespoke facilities of this kind in the UK.
“We have 23 bays, each complete with a TV screen tracking the flight of your ball and serving you with personalised game statistics. You can virtually play any golf course in the world, venturing from Montgomeryshire to the likes of Augusta, St Andrews or Pebble Beach,” says Andy Humphries, Lakeside’s Head of Golf.
The club is also launching social and beginners golf classes so keep your eye peeled.
THESE BOOTS WERE MADE FOR WALKING
Now that spring is here, it’s time to pull on your walking boots. With carpets of bluebells starting to appear, lambs frolicking in the fields and ducklings testing their swim skills, it’s a perfect time to get outside, get walking and enjoy nature at its very finest.
Walking is of course brilliant for your physical and mental health. And that’s why, Mid & North Powys Mind offer walk and talk groups in Llandrindod, Builth, Newtown and Welshpool to help boost your endorphins and to combat loneliness and anxiety.
You can also put your best foot forward with Rhayader Walkers. Meanwhile, if you’re a practical type and would like to make walking more accessible, why not join Walking Newtown which is a group of volunteers that meet to clear paths, replace gates and stiles and build bridges in the area.
If you’re a bit bored of your usual routes, Rail Rambles offer guided walks starting and finishing from a railway station in Wales or the borders. You can expect a six-to-ten-mile stomp before catching the train home. Simply head to the website, select a walk and buy a return train ticket – and then it’s full steam ahead for some great exploring!
LET’S BOWL
With bowling greens opening in April, it’s a great time to try your hand at the sport.
Sol Jones is a member of Kerry Bowling Club. He says:
“Bowling is a very enjoyable sport, it’s challenging and you can play in a team so it’s sociable. Clubs right across Powys will welcome new members with open arms. No-one expects you be to be an expert at the start and you can often borrow a set of bowls to have a go and there’s always someone on hand to help. Ask your local club about events for new members too.”
Budding bowlers are spoilt for choice with clubs in Powys. Clubs include Brecon, Carno, Crickhowell, Hay on Wye, Kerry, Knighton, Llandrindod and Newtown.
RUN – BUT KEEP IT SOCIAL
Now that we’re coming out of our winter hibernation, it’s a good time to think about running.
And there are plenty of social running clubs dotted around Powys which offer some company as you clock up the miles.
Builth & District Running Club welcomes runners of all abilities. It has more than 170 members and the club is on a mission to help each and every runner grow in confidence.
Happy Feet Runners is the social running club of Brecon Athletic Club. Again, it welcomes runners of all abilities from novice level who can manage a 5km run to more experienced runners who enjoy some company while pounding the trails.
If you prefer some tougher terrain, then try fell running. Mynydd Du is a club based in the Black Mountains and Brecon Beacons. It also has a junior section, Mini Dragons, which is a great opportunity to get out as a family and explore together.
And if you want to get moving on a Sunday, Newtown’s the place to be. Sunday Striders explore new routes and it can all be done at your own pace. Plus, it’s completely free.
Of course, you can also take part in parkrun with events taking place across Powys every weekend.