ON a beautiful sunny afternoon Welsh trotting moved to the intimate track on the side of the A44 at New Radnor. It provided some very good entertaining racing.
In the first novice heat it was Greenhill Lucky with trainer Lee Price at the controls who swept passed the opposition just before the winning line to claim victory ahead of GG Rogue (Gale, Gorslas) while Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) was just a few strides behind in third.
In the second heat Red Cash owned by Dave Sargeant from Newbridge on Wye and with Lynne Boxhall aboard was an impressive winner ahead of Best in Flight (Gale, Gorslas) closely followed by Ceiron Spirit (Bevan, Builth Wells).
The first Open heat showed Alibis Dream is really back to form, this a good training performance by Fran Morgan from Knighton.
He is owned by Sam Lloyd from Gladestry and was driven by local driver Oliver Jones.
Beg For Mercy and Mathew Tromans was second while the back marker Dernol Yankee (Wozencraft, Llangurig) ran on into third.
In the second heat the reliable Victoria Penlan gave victory to the Thomas family from Pontypridd by leading from the front under the guidance of Perry Thomas, in second was the talented Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) with Carrie on Fred and Liam Middleton from Llandrindod Wells in third.
In the first race of the Baby Novices, Lee Price picked up a spare drive because of an injury to Manceys Deuce’s usual driver Sam Reynolds, and they provided a comfortable win for owner Amanda Hawkes from Orleton, in second was Dernol Jacky (Beddoes, Llanbister) while Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) was third.
In the second race Brywins Saturn with Lynne Boxhall in the seat was first passed the post, much to the delight of owner Carolyn Rowlands from Nantmel, while Lockitdownlou (Jones, Evenjobb) was second and Real Yankee (Gale, Gorslas)was third.
The talented Evenwood Itchyfeet with Richard Staples doing the steering for owner Gareth Mills from Llanddewi won the Nursery race with Ayr Zac running a good race in second for owner Lynne Boxhall from Brecon while Dernol Lucky Strike (Wozencraft, Llangurig) was third.
In the Non Whip race Begwyns Trust (Lloyd, Painscastle) just failed to hang on as Carry on Doon and Oliver Jones claimed a narrow victory on the line for owner/trainer Fran Morgan from Knighton and in third place was Real Yankee (Gale, Gorslas).
The Novice final provided another close finish as the able GG Rogue owned by Tracey Gale and driven by David Arrowsmith passed long time leader Ceiron Spirit (Bevan, Builth Wells) while Stateside Icon (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfrey) just got his head in front to claim third.
The Open final was the last race of the day with Alibis Dream driven by Oliver Jones dictating from the front, and so providing another good win for owner Sam Lloyd from Gladestry, while Victoria Penlan (Thomas, Pontypridd) was second and Juicy Wiggle (Weigel, Llanddewi Velfry) third.
Next weekend there is no racing but W&BC trotting returns on 13th July at Tairgwaith the all weather track near Ammanford.