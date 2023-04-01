If the commitment of Aberystwyth Athletic Club members to support races in the locality was ever in question it has surely been put to bed following the recent Welshpool 10k race.
A 9am race start would usually mean a 6.30am start from Aber to be in place before Welshpool streets closed, but couple that with the clocks moving forward an hour so another 60 minutes of sleep lost and it meant a very early start indeed for Aber AC members.
The route itself is an undulating one which starts and finishes in Welshpool Town Centre but makes its way out and round the majestic Powis Castle estate.
Paul Jones led the Aber team home in a time of 51.34 with Deian Creunant not too far behind in 54.47 and Amanda Mallows coming home within the hour in a time of 58.36 with Martin Koffer beside her in 58.37.
Hannah Dee finished in 1.06.20, Rob Howard 1.21.30, Irene Griffiths 1.26.30, Martin Tranter 1.32.59 and Rachel Richards crossed the line in 1.34.36.
A popular race with over 500 runners meant that Paul Jones greatly enjoyed the experience: “I had been warned beforehand that it was very much up and down and so it proved but it’s not often either you get a route that takes you around a magnificent historic estate such as Powis Castle which made the uphill pain (nearly) worth it.
p”The clever design of the course also gives you a two kilometre descent at the end where you can make up a lot of time.
“A great event but ideally next year it does not fall on the same weekend as when the clocks are turning!”
Moving southwards and to the capital city where the annual Brecon Carreg 10k race was held.
Out of a field of nearly 2,800 runners Edd Land came home in an excellent 77th position in a time of 35.01 with Paul Williams not too far behind in a time of 39.11. Lina Land continued to see improvement in her times finishing in 52.57 with Julie Williams crossing the line in 1.08.43.
After coming second in his age category Paul was pleased enough with his run: “It was a lovely day for running, blue skies with a little breeze, great for us and it also ensured plenty of supporters along the way which raises your spirits.
“It is a flat course which leads to very fast times and if you’re not worried about speed it’s just great to sightsee along the Cardiff Bay route!”
