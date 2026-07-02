John W Ellis BSc (Hons) FIFM National Fisheries and Angling Manager Canal & River Trust, said “Canal & River Trust is delighted to be working alongside the Angling Trade Association once again to support the Take a Friend fishing initiative throughout 2026. Our Trust is responsible for looking after over 2,000 miles of canal fishery and over 70 reservoirs. Over 8 million people live within 1km of one of our fisheries and nearly 50 per cent of the population within five miles of one. We will be encouraging members of the 275 angling clubs who rent water from us to help their club grow membership by taking a friend fishing on our waters or participating via our Let’s Fish programme.”