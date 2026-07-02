TWO major trade-backed initiatives – Take a Friend Fishing and National Fishing Month – combine this summer to provide even more compelling reasons to get out on the bank and enjoy some fishing.
Throughout the summer holidays, Take A Friend Fishing (organised by the Angling Trades Association) provides the perfect excuse to grab a mate and take them out with you to relax in fantastic surroundings, while away the hours and catch some fish. It will run from July 25th to August 30th inclusive.
Existing fishing licence holders can register for a FREE one-day fishing licence from the Environment Agency at www.takeafriendfishing.co.uk to take someone they know fishing.
The summer holiday is a great time to unwind, be with friends and interact with the environment around us. Taking a friend or family member on a fishing trip is a great way to spend time outdoors. Escaping modern life to build friendships, create lasting memories and just enjoy some time next to the water, is the ultimate in relaxation.
At the same time, National Fishing Month will be taking place, offering some amazing opportunities to grab a rod and perhaps try this fantastic sport for the first time at a fishery near you. There will be loads of different activities at waters up and down the UK throughout August – often with qualified coaches on site – with National Fishing Month being officially launched at The Game Fair at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire from July 24th to 26th.
With the pressures of modern life, physical health and mental wellbeing are more important than ever. The experience of a fishing trip together with a work colleague, family member, partner or just a mate, offers the ideal opportunity to unwind and recharge your battery, whilst being active at the same time.
Andrew Race, chairman of the Angling Trades Association (ATA), said "I am looking forward to our expanded TAFF programme which kicks off on the July 24th with National Fishing month at The Game Fair at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire.
“We have stepped up this year to focus on retention as well as participation to both bolster recruitment and improve the duration of each angling journey. Angling has many health benefits and has no boundaries in terms of ability, age, sex, or background.”
Heidi Stone, Environment Agency Fisheries Partnerships Manager, said: “We are really excited to be supporting the Take a Friend Fishing (TAFF) campaign again this year. We know from our insight work that one of the main barriers to people having a go at fishing is having someone to go with. TAFF offers family members and friends a fantastic way to get out fishing, spend quality time together whilst also enjoying all that nature has to offer.”
John W Ellis BSc (Hons) FIFM National Fisheries and Angling Manager Canal & River Trust, said “Canal & River Trust is delighted to be working alongside the Angling Trade Association once again to support the Take a Friend fishing initiative throughout 2026. Our Trust is responsible for looking after over 2,000 miles of canal fishery and over 70 reservoirs. Over 8 million people live within 1km of one of our fisheries and nearly 50 per cent of the population within five miles of one. We will be encouraging members of the 275 angling clubs who rent water from us to help their club grow membership by taking a friend fishing on our waters or participating via our Let’s Fish programme.”
Angling Trust’s Head of Delivery, Stuart Sharp, added: “The Take a Friend Fishing initiative is a fantastic way to highlight the many benefits of angling, from supporting mental wellbeing and encouraging time away from screens to gaining a deeper appreciation of the natural environment both in and around the water. During the Angling Trust’s Spring into Fishing and Summer of Fishing campaigns there are opportunities for families, newcomers and returning anglers to experience this rewarding sport, whether for the very first time or after many years away. We are proud to support Take a Friend Fishing and remain committed to helping make angling accessible, inclusive, and enjoyable for future generations.”
Getting outside in the countryside is a great way to be together with family and friends and angling is the perfect fit for staying active outdoors, especially if you are staying in England or Wales this summer. There are many fisheries near to where you live that are perfect to visit for a catch-up with a friend during a quick Take a Friend Fishing trip together.
For those keen to take part, once TAFF registration goes live, anglers simply select the date of your fishing trip, enter some basic information about you and your friend, and away you go! You can check TAFF social media for live registration announcements or find out more here https://takeafriendfishing.co.uk/#faqs
The free fishing licence will be sent with a confirmation email, so please remember to have your fishing licence and both people’s email addresses plus a few other details handy when you pre-register to Take a Friend Fishing. Register for our TAFF mailer to get the latest information.
Take a Friend Fishing is an initiative run by Angling Trades Association and its members in association with the Environment Agency and supported by DEFRA, Angling Trust, Canal & River Trust and many angling and other organisations with a vested interest in angling, recreation, the environment and wellbeing.
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