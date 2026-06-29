THE fourth of Sarn Helen’s Championship races was The Dyffryn Aeron 10K with 109 runners taking on the challenge even though conditions were hot and humid on the night.
A moderately flat course with a few inclines on route that took runners around the picturesque country roads of Dyffryn Aeron.
This proved to be another successful evening of running for Sarn Helen members taking top spot in both the male and female groups.
1st overall was Rhodri Williams in a superb time of 36:12, 2nd OM Daniel Jones 37:59, 3rd OM Wyn Evans 38:33, Teifion Davies 38:41, Geth ap Phyllip 43:05, Tudur Jones 43:56, Osian Jones 45:35, Ryan Holmes 46:59, Stephen Kenworthy 47:29, Kristopher Griffiths 48:51, Nathan de Pablo 50:14, Carwyn Jones Evans 51:09, Bon Adrian Damalerio 51:24.3rd M40 Simon Hall 39:06, Jack Cockburn 40:23, Matt Clarke 42:14, Keith Evans 43:56, Carwyn Davies 46:12, Peter Davies 47:14, Paul Davies 58:05. 1st M50 Dan Hooper 38:43, 3rd M50 Mike Davies 39:31, Glyn Price 43:03, Kevin Jones 43:17, Steven Holmes 45:38, Ian Williams 45:40, Simon Reed 48:56, Eryl Jones 49:07, James Laurie 57:31. 3rd M60 Arwyn Jones 58:13, Nigel Leeming 59:25. 1st M70 Richard Marks 51:14, 3rd M70 Tony Hall 1:01:24.1st Female Overall with a new course record was Layla Omar-Davies in a stunning time of 40:48, 1st OF Nicola Williams 44:18, 3rd OF Sara Jones 47:12. 1st F35 Dee Jolly 42:35, Anwen Button-Legge 49:57, Elin Efans 56:40.1st F45 Alix Arndt 47:05, 2nd F45 Meinir Williams 53:23, Michelle Billing 57:26, Jo Rosiak 57:31, Heiddwen Tomos 1:00:44, Ellie Howells 1:00:54, Pamela Carter Tail Runner 1:14:47. 1st F55 Delyth Crimes 49:45, 2nd F55 Liz Pugh 1:02:12, 3rd F55 Jane Holmes 1:04:06.
The first of The Aberastwyth Series of 5K races took place last week. Despite the extreme heat Sarn Helen runners achieved great results on the out and back flat, fast course that was on offer.
Sarn Helen ladies shone on the night taking the top three female positions, 1st female overall in a fantastic PB time of 19:09 was Layla Omar-Davies, making a great comeback following a period of injury and claiming 2nd female and 1st F35 was Dee Jolly in 20:02 with Nia Teify Rees claiming 3rd female and 2nd in the OF category in a superb time of 20:29.
3rd F45 went to Meinir Williams in a great time of 25:03 with Esther Llwyd Jones taking 3rd spot in the U16 girls in a good time of 26:42.
Not to be outdone by their female comrades Sarn Helen males turned up on the night too, Simon Hall was 2nd M45 in 18:45, Mike Davies consistent as ever claimed 1st place in the M55 category in 18:50, Tudur Jones ran exceptionally well in 19:16 and Ben Hall had an impressive run to win the U16 boys in a PB time of 19:05.
The Celtic Cup 2026 marks an exciting new chapter in triathlon competitions bringing together the very best athletes from Triathlon Cymru, Triathlon Scotland and Triathlon Ireland racing for national pride.
An historic first edition of this competition was held in Llandudno celebrating community and Celtic spirit.
Selected to represent Wales was Emma Palfrey who had an excellent competition comprising of a 1,500 metre sea swim, 34.75 km bike ride and a 9.4 km run, Emma’s overall time was 2:18:30.
The Long Course Weekend at Tenby saw several Sarn Helen members take part in the various competitions and distances on offer with great results posted.
The Queen of the Day was Polly Summers who had a phenomenal Half Marathon Race finishing as 1st Female overall in 1:24:04 with a 37:19 swim.
Rhodri Williams having won a 10K event in Dyffryn Aeron just two days before struck silver in the Half with a superb time of 1:21:57.
Rhodri’s wife Nicola had a fantastic Half finishing 5th in the Open Category in 1:42:15.
Lou Summers took on all three events coming 2nd in her age category in the Half in 1:49:40 and combined with the other results also secured her 2nd overall in category.
Jo Summers Half 1:37:45, Ceri Sumners 3rd in category in the Half in 1:38:53, Rachel O’Connor 2:30:53 in the Half. Matt Cole did the 80mile bike ride in 5:46:13 and 2:09:10 in the Half.
Jamie Puetz took on the 112 mile bike ride in 8:52:45 and 1:06:30 in the 10K, Llyr Jones also did the 112 mile bike ride in 7:23:50. 2 of Sarn’s Junior runners competed in the U17 5K races, Alaw Freeman 24:39 and Osian O’Connor 33:11.
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