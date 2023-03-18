Chester, Shrewsbury and Newport were the destinations for Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s globetrotting runners recently with personal triumphs secured once again.
It was the Masters International Races in Chester with Wales facing the old enemy. Runners are selected by Welsh Athletics based on recent results and Aber AC’s Anita Worthing was selected to represent her country in the Ladies over 65 age category. Anita duly delivered a stellar performance finishing 5th out of a field of 25 and was the first Welsh runner home in the 10k race in a time of 49.16.
She said: “I have recently been concentrating on longer distance running and training for Ultra distance races so was very happy with my time in this shorter distance. It is always an honour to pull on the red vest and running for your country gives you that extra bit of impetus, especially perhaps when facing our neighbours across Offa’s Dyke!”
The commitment of Aber AC’s runners cannot really be questioned, especially when they are willing to get up at 5am to drive down to Newport to run 13.1 miles. The Newport half marathon is a rural, hilly course and three Aber runners got up before the crack of dawn to make the 9am race start.
Paul Williams finished in a very good time of 1.28.28, coming tenth in his 50+ age category. Lina Land completed the course in a time of 2.01.20 with Julie Williams crossing the finish line in a time of 2.36.26.
Lina is returning to running after the birth of her two children and she was delighted with her time.
She said: “I have been easing myself back into running and I have managed some long distance runs prior to this - a few half marathons and a full marathon. I did feel with this one though that I was starting to see significant improvement in my pace and getting closer to being under that magic two hour mark. And the early start from Aber wasn’t too bad for me as the kids have got me used to early mornings.”
The blue army was also out in force at Shrewsbury’s 10k with many gaining personal bests. Starting from the iconic Quarry Park, runners are taken on a route along the river Severn and through the historic medieval market town centre before passing through the grounds of the prestigious Shrewsbury School and heading to the finish line back in Quarry Park.
Ivan Courtier led Aber’s contingent home in 45.06 with Dan Back finishing his first ever race in 49.14. Paul Jones came in 51.27, Lyndsey Wheeler secured another personal PB in 53.42 with Michelle Totterdall also getting a 56.30 PB in this her first race in an Aber AC vest. There were also PBs for Cara Nisbet, 56.57 and Rachel Lilley,1.07.42 with Helen Williams crossing the finish line in 1.12.26. It was a course PB for Irene Griffiths in 1.25.36 with Rachel Richards finishing in 1.33.53.
It all went very well for Dan Back in his first ever race: “I have been running with Aber AC for a few months now, to improve my fitness mainly, and I was persuaded to take the plunge and enter my first race. I had no idea what to expect but was delighted with finishing under 50 minutes.
“The support and encouragement from the club has been great – but I suppose it does mean this won’t be my last race!”