THE Welshpool 10k race offers runners an undulating route which starts and finishes in Welshpool Town Centre but makes its way out and around the majestic Powis Castle estate.
With a 9am start it’s an early morning journey for Aberystwyth Athletic Club members but that did not deter eight brave athletes from making the journey across to east Wales.
Anita Saycell led the Aber team home in a time of 49.02 with Nick Thompson not too far behind in 49.37 and Gwilym Jones finishing in 51.27. Elinor Inns crossed the finish line in 54.54 with Martin Koffer and Amanda Mallows finishing in 55.39. Bethan Evans crossed the line in 1.08.43 and Shan Breese completed the course in 1.13.13.
A popular race with over 500 runners meant that Anita Saycell greatly enjoyed the experience: "It was a fantastic, well organised event.
“The course was on closed roads, taking you through the grounds of Powys Castle, with lots of support and encouragement on the course.
“The hills were tough going, but made you appreciate the down hills even more! It was great also to see Aberystwyth student Joe Robson take the overall win."
The Wilsmlow running festival is a slightly larger affair with nearly 3,800 runners taking part in its half marathon race and over 800 runners competing in its 10k event.
Aber AC’s Neil and Lynsey Gamble took on the challenge with Neil completing the half marathon in a time of 1.29.11 and Lynsey finishing the 10k race in a time of 1.12.49.
Lynsey was glad to participate in the event as it celebrated its 40th anniversary: “This is a very popular event and it has established itself over the years, attracting a large field of runners. The course itself is along closed country lanes, perfect for runners although it is up and down quite a bit. A new experience for us but very enjoyable!”
