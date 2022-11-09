Appeal for committee members for popular Ras y Gader race
RAS y Gader 2022 was hailed a success after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The committee is very grateful to its sponsors, The Royal Ship Hotel, Dolgellau and JGS Electrical Solutions Ltd, as well as to those helping out on the day and of course the runners themselves.
Next year’s event will take place on Saturday, 20 May when by popular demand the number of runners will be increased to 380 .
Ras Y Gader Committee AGM is being held at the Royal Ship Hotel at 7pm on Thursday, 24 November. If anyone is interested in joining the committee please go along on the night.
Having been cancelled for the last two years due to Covid, entried for this year’s race were been carried over from 2020 when it sold out in 40 minutes, which shows how popular this race has become. On the day 213 entrants started the race out of a total of approximately 340 who had entered .
The men’s race and overall winner was Gareth Hughes from Eryri Club in a time of 1.22.59 and the ladies winner was Elliw Haf also from Eryri Club in a time of 1.51.21.
A Junior Fun Run was held earlier in the day with over 80 entries.
The Mayor of Dolgellau and Lord Dafydd Ellis Thomas were in attendance to start the race and greet runners on their return.
