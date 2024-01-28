A MACHYNLLETH-based bikes company is celebrating five years in business.
Start-up venture Atherton Bikes have never made a secret of their big ambitions, nevertheless, the speed with which they have achieved some of those goals has caused the industry to take notice, especially after an astounding 2023 which saw Women’s and Men’s Elite victories on the World Cup circuit and that electrifying Gold, Silver for Charlie Hatton and Andi Kolb at Fort William World Champs.
Atherton Bikes CEO Dan Brown said: “Hard to believe it’s been five years – in some ways it feels like five months, in others a decade!”
When Atherton Bikes launched on 25 January, 2019 it lifted the lid on one of the industry’s best kept secrets and overturned the accepted bike company sponsorship model as the Atherton siblings – Dan, Gee and Rachel – and their then team director, Dan Brown decided to “go it alone” .
The team partnered with renowned suspension designer Dave Weagle and Dragon’s Den’s Piers Linney to create their ultimate range of bikes, utilising ground-breaking additive manufacturing technologies and lug and tube construction to deliver strong, perfect-fit bikes.
Where the Athertons have led, others have followed with several World Cup prototypes now utilising lug and tube construction but that isn’t a development that phases Dan Brown who added: “We knew our product was next level, having the largest brands in the world following suit is only testament to that.”
It was a tough time to start any new business; alongside a lot of more established companies Atherton found that 2020 and 2021 were tough going and there were other, more personal setbacks, chief of which was Gee Atherton’s horrendous crash while filming his Ridgeline Series
Brown added: “Looking back at the sheer amount of work that has gone into these last five years is staggering.
“Our learning curve has been steep and we’re hugely grateful to everyone who has helped us over the last five years, from partners like Renishaw, angel and Crowdcube investors and our customers, that support has meant everything.
“I’m super proud that we’ve made the bikes that make these wonderful moments possible and of the part that we’re playing in bringing employment to Machynlleth.
“This community welcomed us with open arms so it’s fantastic to be able to put something back – especially in the current economic climate. We are 100% ready for the next stage in our journey.”
Photos: 2023 World Cup - Nathan Hughes
019 World Cup - Sven Martin/Atherton Bikes
2022 World Cup Jack Tennyson
All others Dan Griffiths/ Atherton Bikes