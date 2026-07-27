On Wednesday, July 16, two Aber AC runners travelled to Lampeter to compete in the Red Kite Challenge, Ras Longwood. Despite the challenging conditions during the ongoing heatwave, Owain Schiavone claimed victory in a time of 30:51, while Dave Humphreys finished 18th overall in 51:21. A week later, on July 23, the same pair represented Aber AC at the Poppit Sands Race. Owain continued his fine form with a third-place finish in 19:04, while Dave completed the course in 28:15.