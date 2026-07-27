THE third and final race of The Red Kite Challenge Summer Series was hosted by Sarn Helen Running Club and featured a 4.7 mile challenging route through Longwood Forest near Lampeter.
Dylan Lewis was 2nd overall and 1st M35 in a superb time of 31:37, Dan Hooper 3rd overall and 1st M45 in 34:17, Keith Evans 2nd M45 35:48, Eilir Evans 36:24, Matt Clarke 37:21, David Thomas 1st M55 40:36, Bon Adrian Damalerio 44:07, Paul Gough 44:56, Nathan de Pablo 46:16, Arwyn Jones 51:22, Alix Arndt 1st Female 43:23, Vicky Phillips 52:54 with Tony Hall as Tail Runner.
The single-loop RTT Llys-y-Frân Trail 10K took place at the scenic Pembrokeshire reservoir. Kevin Jones had a fabulous run to finish 4th overall and was 1st M55 in 46:11; Simon Reed finishing 2nd in category with a great time of 52:16.
The 49th International Snowdon Race on July 18 featured elite international runners. Dan Hooper took up the challenge and was rewarded with 3rd M50 in a fantastic 1:30:57.
The 1st race of this year’s challenging Poppit Sands Series saw great representation from Sarn Helen among the 110 runners competing. Ollie George was 2nd overall in a great time of 18:44, Rory Fairhurst 20:45, Layla Omar-Davies continuing on her winning streak was 1st Female in 21:44, Kevin Jones 1st M50 22:10, Ian Williams 23:46, Simon Reed 24:42, Eryl Jones 24:58, Meinir Williams 1st F45 27:51 closely followed by Eleri Rivers in 27:58, James Laurie 28:05, Elin Jones 28:36, Liz Pugh 32:47, James Puetz 33:02, Sarah Puetz 33:27, Claire Williams 35:15. All three Youth Runners did amazingly: Ben Hall 22:38, Osian Jones 22:39 and Ella Phillips 29:15.
Y Domen Fawr is a 5.8-mile fell race with over 1800 ft of elevation, held at Y Cwm in Ebbw Vale. Dan Hooper had a great run to finish as 1st M50 in 50:24 with Glyn Price having an equally good run to finish 1st M55 in 55:11.
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