The 1st race of this year’s challenging Poppit Sands Series saw great representation from Sarn Helen among the 110 runners competing. Ollie George was 2nd overall in a great time of 18:44, Rory Fairhurst 20:45, Layla Omar-Davies continuing on her winning streak was 1st Female in 21:44, Kevin Jones 1st M50 22:10, Ian Williams 23:46, Simon Reed 24:42, Eryl Jones 24:58, Meinir Williams 1st F45 27:51 closely followed by Eleri Rivers in 27:58, James Laurie 28:05, Elin Jones 28:36, Liz Pugh 32:47, James Puetz 33:02, Sarah Puetz 33:27, Claire Williams 35:15. All three Youth Runners did amazingly: Ben Hall 22:38, Osian Jones 22:39 and Ella Phillips 29:15.