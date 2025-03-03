Congratulations to members of Sarn Helen Running Club who have been taking part in several running events recently: the Rhayader Round The Lakes 30K, the Ras Dewi Sant 10K and St Joseph’s City of Newport Half Marathon.
The Rhayader Round The Lakes 30K race is a popular race on the running calendar. The challenging route takes the runners around the beautiful Elan Valley, arguably one of the most scenic courses in the British Isles. Weather conditions on the day were favourable and made for great finishing times.
Simon Hall had an amazing run to finish in 2:06:28 and 4th in M45 category, Mike Davies secured 1st position in the M55 category for the second year in succession in 2:12:21
Lou Summers, brilliant as ever had a superb time of 2:31:26 and was 1st F55, supporting and encouraging Lou on her run was daughter Polly who finished in 2:31:27.
The Ras Dewi Sant 10K saw the welcome return to races for Irfon Thomas, out injured for several months Irfon had a great run to finish in 49:45.
St Joseph’s City of Newport Half Marathon takes runners through the heart of the city and out to the historic village of Caerleon following the River Usk back to the finish in Newport. Two runners represented Sarn Helen on the day, the ever consistent Eleri Rivers had a superb run to finish in 1:36:40 and was 3rd in the F50 category whilst Carwyn Davies had a fantastic race to finish in 1:25:00.
Lampeter-based Sarn Helen Running Club is a small, friendly group of runners and cyclists of all ages and abilities, meeting regularly to train and organise a number of running races throughout the year. The club runs cycling and running championships as well as regular social events.