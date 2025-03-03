St Joseph’s City of Newport Half Marathon takes runners through the heart of the city and out to the historic village of Caerleon following the River Usk back to the finish in Newport. Two runners represented Sarn Helen on the day, the ever consistent Eleri Rivers had a superb run to finish in 1:36:40 and was 3rd in the F50 category whilst Carwyn Davies had a fantastic race to finish in 1:25:00.