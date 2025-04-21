THE first race of the Red Kite Summer Series took place at Nant yr Arian and was well represented by both Sarn Helen senior and junior runners.
Ela Freeman had a good race in the Year 3-4 category, Elis Herrick was 1st in the Year 5-6 followed closely by Jacob Hall 3rd, Emlyn Tansley 5th. Evelyn Eadon and Alaw Freeman also competed well.
Glyn Price finished in 37:19 and was 1st M55, Sophia Barker in 41:39 and was 3rd female overall and 2nd OF.
Matthew Birkett 43:59, Simon Hall 45:08 and Dee Jolly 45:08 and 2nd F35, Paul Gough 47:43 and Wyn Thomas 48:05.
Rhiannon Tansley travelled to Newtown to compete in a 5K race hosted by Maldwyn Harriers and achieved a new PB in 22.50 and was 2nd in the U20 Girls Category.
Teifi 10 is the first race in Sarn Helen’s Club Championship Programme and was attended by 173 runners.
First Sarn Helen home was Ollie George in 56:40 setting a new course record and a personal best.
Daniel Jones had a fantastic run in 1:00:26 and was 3rd OM. Dylan Davies had a superb run in 1:02:49 and was 3rd M40, Simon Hall coming back from injury had a great race in 1:03:33.
Mike Davies as brilliant as ever 1:03:35 and 1st M50, Joe Summers 1:03:37, Polly Summers had another outstanding run to finish 2nd female and 1st OF in 1:03:38.
Wyn Thomas 1:03:38, Dan Hooper 1:03:50 and 2nd M50, Rhodri Williams 1:05:35, Glyn Price 1:06:36, Wyn Evans 1:07:23, Matthew Clarke 1:09:24, Teifion Davies 1:09:46, Tim Rayner 1:09:49 and 3rd M60, Geth ap Phylip 1:10:57, Kevin Jones 1:11:12, Lou Summers 1:11:52 and 2nd F55, Steven Holmes 1:12:54, Alix Arndt 1:13:27 and 1st F45, Sion Tansley 1:13:55, Nicola Williams 1.14:08, Nia Rees 1.14:11, Sophia Barker 1:15:38, Stephen Kenworthy 1:15:43, Richard Marks 1:18:14, Anwen Burke-Legge 1:18:23, David Casso Davies 1.23:18, Ceri Summers 1.28:07, Tony Hall 1.28:51, Pamela Carter 1.30:13, Mick Taylor 1:32:12, Russ White 1:32:27, Kelly Allen 1:32:53, Michelle Billing 1:33.47, Arwyn Jones 1.34:42, Jo Rosiak 1:35:44, Jane Holmes 1.37:03, Sarah Puetz 1.38:45 and Heiddwen Tomos 1:49:44.
Dylan Lewis and Emma Palfrey have been selected to represent Wales in a 5K competition against England at Shrewsbury next month.