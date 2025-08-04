Eight Sarn Helen runners supported the annual Ras Adclad (in memory of Arwel) - a hilly, mixed terrain race covering 7.5 miles from Llanwrda to Caio - with great results and times.
4th overall Dan Hooper 53.26, Glyn Price 58.05, David Casso-Davies 69.07, John McDonagh 78.37, Delyth Crimes 78.40, Arwyn Jones 82.23, Elen Casso-Davies 120.56, Corrina Robinson 121.04.
Battersea Park was the destination for two of Sarn Helen’s newest members. Bon Adrian Damalerio ran the 5K in a great time of 22:09 whilst Nathan De Pablo ran the 10K event in 53:48.
Race 2 of The Poppit Sands Summers Series saw Sophia Barker claim her second win of the series as 1st Female, Ella Phillips had a great race to finish as 1st Junior Female with Osian Jones and Liz Pugh also having good runs.
Race 2 of the AbeRAStwyth 5K series saw fantastic times being posted by Sarn Helen Runners. 2nd Overall and 1st M35 was Dylan Lewis in a superb time of 16:45, Rhodri Williams with a new PB in 17:15, Wyn Thomas 2nd M35 in a new PB time of 17:32, Dylan Harcombe 18:15, Nicola Williams 2nd OF in 20:43, Nathan Topham 23:20, Shelley Enders 1st F55 in 25:26 and Martin Darby 25:45.
