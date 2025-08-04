Race 2 of the AbeRAStwyth 5K series saw fantastic times being posted by Sarn Helen Runners. 2nd Overall and 1st M35 was Dylan Lewis in a superb time of 16:45, Rhodri Williams with a new PB in 17:15, Wyn Thomas 2nd M35 in a new PB time of 17:32, Dylan Harcombe 18:15, Nicola Williams 2nd OF in 20:43, Nathan Topham 23:20, Shelley Enders 1st F55 in 25:26 and Martin Darby 25:45.