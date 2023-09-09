UTMB 2023, the 100M finals of the UTMB World Series, is not a race for the faint hearted. Crossing three countries, the 110 mile race climbs 10,000 metres through France, Italy and Switzerland and circles Mont Blanc, a route that strikes fear into most athletes’ hearts
But not so for Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s Balázs Pintér and Dave Powell, who not only completed the course, in this its 20th year, but did so within minutes of each other with Balázs finishing in 40.20.26 and Dave Powell not too far behind in 41.00.23.
According to Balázs it was another unique experience: “Dave and I have run a few long-distance races in mountains by now, but the breathtaking scenery in these locations is always something to be marvelled. I especially enjoyed watching the bright colours of the summits during sunset, then later all the stars above me. And, after running through the night, seeing the sun rise over Mont Blanc - an experience I will never forget.
“It was great to know that Dave was running the same route. But the first time we saw each other was only at the finish line. It made the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc experience even better for me that we completed it together– Aber AC on the map again.”
Ever so slightly closer to home and the Cardiff 10k on the first weekend of September was run in intense sunshine. Tracey Breedon secured another age category win in a time of 41.32 having been paced by Edd Land who finished in 41.31 and Paul Jones completed the course in 44.24. Shan Lawson crossed the finish line in 49.39 with Lina Land not far behind in 52.33. Julie Wiliams completed in 1.13.32 having been paced by Paul Williams 1.13.32.
Taking into account that there were over 4,000 runners Tracey was delighted with her age category win: “Considering the weather we have had over the summer I was not expecting that kind of heat in September but it was probably great for the spectators.
“I have also been suffering a bit with asthma recently so I was probably the noisiest runner there with my wheezing chest but I was lucky to have coach and pacer Edd with me who pushed me all the way and delighted with the time in a strong field of athletes.”
Aberystwyth AC’s Mel Gaul also ran the race as a guide for visually impaired Louise Jenkins of Lampeter and they crossed the finish line in 1.05.28.
They are getting closer to their target time according to Mel: “We have run the whole Run 4 Wales series of races and Louise is raising money for a guide dog’s charity as she had a new guide dog this year. She also has a target of getting under 60 minutes for a 10k race so we are looking to beat that at the Aber 10k in December!”
In Aberystwyth the Rali Bae Ceredigion has been hitting the headlines, but Aber AC don’t miss an opportunity and with the prom road closed, a 1k prom dash was organised for youngsters and adults alike – a lovely event that again highlighted the fantastic landscape of Aberystwyth.