It’s no surprise to learn that the 100 mile runner was Balazs Pinter who completed the gruelling course in a time of just over 44 hours and finishing 10th in his age category. Dave Powell entered the 100km race and finished in a time of just over 26 hours and 14 minutes, all the more incredible considering he cut his head open as he traversed the terrain in the night-time and required some patching up. Finally Louise Barker took on the 50km race and finished in an excellent time of just over ten hours and 43 minutes, coming ninth in her category.