Aberystwyth RFC beat Trebanos RFC 29 - 10 in their WRU Admiral National Championship West home match on Saturday in front of a large crowd, writes Graham Harris.
Aberystwyth recorded an important win with a confident all-round team display, controlling lineouts and scrums and scoring four tries for a bonus point win.
On a bight, sunny, calm day at Vicarage Fields, Trebanos were quickly on the scoreboard after being awarded a penalty following a chipped kicked over Aber's defence, converted by Kristian Jones.
Aber were soon deep in the visitors’ territory following a penalty kick to the corner and a rolling maul up to the try line.
The ball was held up and from the resulting goal-line drop out, breaks by Aber's forwards and backs resulted in rucks close to the line.
An Aber penalty 5 metres out was scrummaged by a dominant scrum and Lee Evans scored a try converted by Dylan Benjamin
Aber were winning possession from overthrown Trebanos lineouts, with Iestyn Thomas repeatedly cleaning up the loose ball and marauding up field.
The home side's own lineouts were solid and after an Aber penalty was kicked to touch 5 metres out the attacking lineout and maul saw Iestyn Thomas cross in the corner for a try well converted by Benjamin from the touchline.
Trebanos tried to gain a foot-hold in the game, but good Aber defence and clearing kicks relieved any pressure, with Aber then winning the visitors’ lineout ball. Both sides were fiercely contesting the rucks and, despite partial line breaks by both sides, play remained in midfield.
Aber were always trying to use their backs, but could not gain quick ruck ball due to Trebanos' defensive work in the loose and clearing kicks. The home side scrummaged a penalty on the visitor's 22 metres, and after numerous rucks the ball was spread out wide and Ben Jones scored a try in the corner converted by Benjamin.
Half time score: Aberystwyth 21 Trebanos 3
Both teams started the second half trying to gain territory from box kicks but with limited success. Trebanos converted penalties into territorial advantage and from a lineout 5 metres out their number 8 Matthew Hutchinson scored a try converted by Jones.
The visitor's lineout was starting to function and due to injury and two yellow cards - one for each team - scrums were uncontested. Despite more possession for the visitors, Aber kicked penalties awarded to the corner and their solid lineout provided ball for Lee Truck to score an unconverted try.
Scums were soon contested again and Aber pushed play deep into the visitors’ 22 metres. Following good Trebanos defence close to their line, Aber decided to convert a penalty into points so that the visitors had to score at least three times.
Trebanos kept pressing, passing the ball out wide to their three-quarters whenever possible. Good defence by Aber's backs stifled any real threats, and their forwards competed well in the rucks to prevent any further scoring.
Final score: Aberystwyth 29 Trebanos 10
Another excellent all-round team performance, and an important win for Aber, taking them up to fifth in the Division nearing the halfway stage of the season.
Next matches are a double header for the club:
Championship match for 1st XV - Dunvant away
Athletic - Dunvant 2nds away.
