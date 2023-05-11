The Preseli Beast series of races is enough to put the shivers up any spines but there are some hardy runners at Aberystwyth Athletic Club who are willing to take on any challenge.
The Preseli Beast series incorporates three different distance fell races, Beast Bach which is 11 miles, Preseli Beast which is 24 miles and the UltraBeasT which is a hugely challenging 32 miles.
Two runners from Aber AC took on the UltraBeasT and both incredibly finished in the top 10 with Dave Powell coming in 6th in a time of 5.46.45 and Balazs Pinter one place behind him in a time of 5.49.17. Three other runners competed in the Preseli Beast race with Richard Anthony securing an excellent 4th position in a time of 4.05.00, Lynwen Huxtable completing the 24 mile course in a time of 4.36.20, and Chelsey Morris finishing in 5.59.08. Aber AC’s representation in all three races was complete as Dave Humphreys ran the Beast Bach in a time of 2.19.15.
Balázs Pinter was delighted with a top 10 finish and an age category win: “This is a wonderful series of races, very challenging terrain that highlights the beautiful scenery surrounding you in Pembrokeshire.
“The 32 mile course is undoubtedly tough but there is great camaraderie between the runners and all the marshals offer great support.”
This was Dave Humphreys’ first venture into Preseli Beast territory but not his last: “I had run Ras yr Hafod the previous week which I found pretty tough but this again was a step up. The weather at least was very kind, maybe slightly too hot but shouldn’t complain about that, and there was great support along the way from marshals and fellow runners which made the experience slightly easier on the legs. Very challenging, but I will definitely be back next year.”
The latest in a series of midweek races were run at Hafod recently and Balázs Pinter made headlines again leading the Aber contingent home in a time of 40.36 with Richard Anthony not too far behind in 41.44. Rhys Brassington finished in 45.58 with Mel Hopkins winning his age category in a time of 46.49 and Wil Lerigo crossing the line in 47.12.
You could be forgiven for seeing double as Clive Williams of Aber AC finished in 50.47 and behind him was also Clive Williams of Aber AC in a time of 51.14, the second Williams winning his age category. Kevin Holland finished in 51.54, Paul Rose 52.00, Chelsey Morris 53.57, and Dave Humphreys crossing the line in 53.59.
Cameron Pope completed the course in 56.46 just in front of Christine Zarges in 57.09 with Helen Williams coming home in 1.02.02 and Hannah Dee crossing the line in 1.06.28.
For Mel Hopkins it was a second successive age category win in the midweek races: “Thanks to the organisers first of all for taking the time to stage these local races in beautiful locations on our doorstep. This one meant a lot to me as my father was born not far from Hafod so I felt he was driving me on. I suppose I will have to go for the hat-trick now in the final race at Lampeter!”
The final race in the series will be held at Longwood, Lampeter on Wednesday, 21 June.