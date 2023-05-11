This was Dave Humphreys’ first venture into Preseli Beast territory but not his last: “I had run Ras yr Hafod the previous week which I found pretty tough but this again was a step up. The weather at least was very kind, maybe slightly too hot but shouldn’t complain about that, and there was great support along the way from marshals and fellow runners which made the experience slightly easier on the legs. Very challenging, but I will definitely be back next year.”