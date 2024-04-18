BWLCH Nant yr Arian played host to the first race of Red Kite Challenge trail running Summer Series on Wednesday 17 April, with another great turnout by runners from near and far.
Ras Hwyrnos Nant Yr Arian was held for the third year and is a challenging five-mile route along the hilly trails of the popular NRW attraction.
The race was founded in 2022 by Red Kite Challenge president Dic Evans, who was thankfully able to attend this year having missed the 2023 edition due to a serious stroke. The series, along with the group’s flagship event - the Red Kite Challenge - aim to raise funds towards Bronglais Hospital words.
The senior race was won for the second year running by Cerist Triathlon athlete Ben Porter on the men’s side, and Dee Jolly of Sarn Helen in the women’s race.
The racing began earlier in the evening though with the primary age junior races.
First finisher in the Year 3 and 4 boys race was Aled Davies (Aberystwyth AC), with Moli Tooze (Aberystwyth AC) first amongst the girls
In the Year 5 and 6 race, Emily Evans-Williams (Carmarthen Harriers) was the first finisher of the girls with Macs Hughes winning the boys race having led from the gun.
The secondary juniors race started with the seniors, but took a shortened three mile route.
Paige-lily Williams of Carmarthen Harriers put in a dominating performance to take the win amongst the girls whilst Moi Schiavone was the first home of the boys.
A strong field lined up in the senior race, including 2022 winner Robin Woods (Builth & District), recent Welshpool 10k winner Joe Robson (UWA Harriers) and this year’s Silver Trail Half Marathon winner Dylan Lewis (Sarn Helen).
Even so, last year’s victor, Ben Porter, had opened up a good lead by the ridge section of the course, though Robson and Lewis were still in touch for much of the race.
Porter managed to hold the gap and took the win in a new course record of 31:45 with Robson second (32:03) and Dylan Lewis third (32:08).
It was a closer battle still amongst the women with experienced Sarn Helen pair Dee Jolly and Becky Atkinson neck and neck for much of the race. Jolly eventually came out on top with a solid time of 38:40 with Atkinson second (38:51) and Beth Saunders of Cardiff AC third (41:11).
There were also category prizes for Beth Saunders (OF), Ben Porter (OM), Dee Jolly, Dylan Lewis (M35), Becky Atkinson (F45), Robin Woods (M45), Karen Kemish (F55), Glyn Price (M55), Chris Thomas (F65) and Paul Wise (M65).
The next race of the Summer Series will be held at the Hafod Estate near Ponrhydygroes on Wednesday 8 May with online entries now open.
The Red Kite Challenge, which includes the Welsh Trail Running Championships, will also be held at nearby Devils Bridge on Saturday 27 April. More details on http://redkite-barcudcoch.org.uk/