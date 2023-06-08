Very neat and fast driving by Ben Collins ensured another terrific overall win at the third round of the Teifi Valley Motor Club Gymkhana Championship held over the weekend
With glorious sunshine, testing routes and tight corners in and out of sheds, Tŷ Mawr, Pentregalar (property of the Rees Family) saw some cracking driving by all.
The top placings were very close, with Sion Penfold not far behind the winner and the ever consistent Aled Jones in third spot.
These placings were heavily fought for during the tests and kept the spectators on their toes.
The Junior Section saw three boys giving it their best shot. 14-year-old Henri Cynwyl tested his Mazda to the limit with a few scrapes and knocks, but held onto his lead, with Llyr Mathias (a new face to the gymkhana circuit) in second spot and Ioan Thomas in third.
The Over 50s class saw Dilwyn John winning with Alex Garton in second spot.
The Ladies class saw three competitors battling it out for the winning title with Amy Owens in first, Anwen Francis in second and Katrina Davies sadly having to retire with car problems.
One of the organisers Wyn Lewis said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to Owain Rees, Rhydian Davies and Gary Owens for all the work and effort that went into sorting the venue for us to just churn it all up in a matter of days.
”It was a pleasure to see so many smiles and drive shafts.
“Huge congratulations again to Ben Collins, the lad has really come into his own with these tests!
“Thank you to the Wilkes family yet again for cracking catering!”