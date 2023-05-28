The 35th finals and presentation day of the Dolgellau & District Pool League, 2022-23, took place at The Cross Keys on Sunday, 21 May.
Bobby Griffith of The Royal, Barmouth, was triumphant in all of the three finals played on the day, having also done the same the previous season.
The best of five legs singles final was a close affair, Bobby defeating his teammate Andy Hills 3-2.
In the doubles final, Bobby partnered Steve Debenham to beat Gareth Lloyd and Elfyn Dafydd of Torrent A, 3-0, which was also the score when Bobby and Luke Hills defeated Lloyd Wrobel and Ashlee Cox (Golf B) in the final of the Captain/Vice-Captain competition.
Bobby Griffith also won the Individual Averages Award winning 51 of his 66 frames for an average of 77.27. James Green was 2nd and Leo Mantle 3rd (both Fairbourne Golf Club A), while Andy Hills and Dei Fazakerley (Torrent B) were in equal 4th place.
During the season, eight players had an eight-ball clearance. Once again Bobby came out on top with four clearances. There were three apiece for James Green and Gareth Lloyd, two for Dion Jones (Torrent A) and one each for Leo Mantle, Alex Holland (Fairbourne Golf A), Andy Hills and Martin McCarthy (Royal).
The Royal were the league winners, Torrent A being runners-up. The KO Shield also went to The Royal, runners-up being Fairbourne Golf Club A, who turned the tables on The Royal by winning the League Cup.